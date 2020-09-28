Sote reform | Medical Association: The separate solution for Uusimaa is the biggest problem of the Sote reform

According to the Medical Advocacy Association, the separate solution for the Uusimaa reform of the SOTE reform should be dismantled.

Doctors The Medical Association, the advocacy organization, estimates that the biggest problem in the social and health care social security reform is the separate solution for Uusimaa, where the key principles and goals of the reform are not being implemented.

According to the Medical Association, the separate solution should be dissolved.

For most other commentators, Uusimaa’s solution is valid, although many statements highlight its problems.

In Uusimaa, it is proposed that the responsibility for organizing social and health care be divided between the four Sote provinces and the City of Helsinki, and with regard to university-level specialist nursing, to the statutory Hus regional association corresponding to the current Hus municipal association.

“The proposed solution in Uusimaa does not achieve the key objectives of the reform in terms of organizational integration, improving access to equal quality services and strengthening basic services. On the contrary, it even breaks down the shared organizational responsibility for the internal integration of specialist care, ”the Medical Association estimates in a statement.

The round of opinions on legal reforms concerning social and provincial reform ended on Friday. HS said at the time that many commentators warned the government of too tight a timetable.

Medical Association According to him, the solution should not be to dissolve the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, ie the Hus Consortium of Municipalities, but the association sees this as a risk in the future, when Helsinki and Uusimaa’s social counties emphasize their own responsibility for organizing special medical care.

“The safest and most appropriate solution for preserving Hus as a whole would have been to implement a similar provincial organizational responsibility in Uusimaa as elsewhere in the country. This would also have made it possible to achieve the key objectives of the reform in Uusimaa as well, ”the statement states.

Alliance however, the reform must be taken forward despite its shortcomings.

“It is important to substantially increase the decision-making capacity of the Sote provinces responsible for organizing the organization of service production in their area,” said the Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Medical Association. Tuula Rajaniemi in the bulletin.

The Medical Association points out that the financial capacity of municipalities to organize and finance social services is insufficient, so the responsibility for organizing must be transferred to larger actors than individual municipalities.