Sote reform | HS data: Provinces become welfare areas – Government outlines SOTE reform live now, HS follows

The ministers responsible for the war negotiated numerous amendments to the government’s bills over the past week. The broad lines of reform remain unchanged: the government intends to establish provinces to which war and rescue operations will be transferred.

Government outlines today what changes have been made to social and health care reform and provincial reform before the relevant laws move forward.

According to HS, the reform calls the provinces welfare areas.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at 12.45 pm, but its start has been delayed. HS shows the event live, and follows it moment by moment. You can find the follow-up at the end of the story.

The Minister of Family and Basic Services will be present Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green), Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd), Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) and the Minister for Nordic Co-operation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist (r).

Government introduced and sent military and provincial laws written in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in early summer for consultation, which ended at the end of September. The statements raised a number of remedial demands negotiated by the government’s social ministers last week. A political agreement was reached late Friday.

The parliamentary groups of the governing parties have discussed the corrections made on Monday and Tuesday morning.

According to the weekend data among other things, the government has outlined some changes to the principles according to which future provinces will receive their funding. No major repairs are promised.

Funding has rubbed off, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and large cities: both the loss of tax revenue for the SOTE provinces and the sufficiency of the euro for the services of its own municipalities after the SOTE reform. Municipalities still have, among other things, education, and in large cities, population growth also requires investment.

In addition, the ministers have outlined that four municipalities that want to leave South Savo cannot move to Northern Savonia. As part of this, the aim is to secure the position of Savonlinna Central Hospital. The second hospital policy concerns the Meri-Lapland area, where the outsourcing of the Länsi-Pohja Central Hospital to Mehiläinen may be canceled.

The government’s proposals for the Sote reform are due to be submitted to Parliament in December this year. In the reform, social and health care and rescue services will be transferred from municipalities to provinces.