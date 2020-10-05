Sote reform | Health company Pihlajalinna complained to the Chancellor of Justice about the social security reform, according to the company, companies have not been sufficiently consulted

According to Pihlajalinna, companies in the sector have not been sufficiently taken into account in the preparation and the draftsmen have made false allegations in public.

Social- and Pihlajalinna, which sells health care services, has asked the Chancellor of Justice to investigate the legality of the preparation of the SOTE reform.

In his request for clarification, Pihlajalinna considers that in connection with the preparation of the SOTE legislation, “the administrative regulations to be taken into account, the lower-level guidelines of the law on drafting and the general principles of good law-making” have not been complied with.

According to the company, private producers in the sector have not been sufficiently consulted on the impact assessment of the reform or on the content of the reform, although the reform will have a significant impact on their operating conditions.

In preparation The forthcoming SOTE reform is intended to limit in particular the outsourcing of large public administrations to private companies.

At present, for example, Pihlajalinna manages extensive public social and health services in Jämsä and Mänttä-Vilppula, among others.

Pihlajalinna also complains that in its opinion the authorities have “possibly acted” illegally by claiming in public that some social and health care outsourcing agreements entered into by municipalities would be unconstitutional.

“The allegations set out above have been made public, although they are not based on a legal assessment of the agreements in question by the competent court. On the contrary, in its opinion on social security legislation, the Supreme Administrative Court has found it problematic to include the right to cancel outsourcing agreements with municipalities in the legislation, ”Pihlajalinna writes in his press release.

Rowan has expanded its network of medical centers in recent years, where it provides services to both private and occupational health clients. The majority of Pihlajalinna’s net sales, 67 percent according to the last interim report, still come from the public sector. Outsourcing with municipalities is key there.

The operating method of Pihlajalinna is to establish a joint venture with the municipality or municipalities, which will take over the management of health and social services. There are now six such joint ventures.

Rowan was spectacularly in public last week when the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) proposed to the Market Court a ban on the acquisition between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna.

The Agency justifies the proposal on the grounds that the acquisition would further strengthen the concentration of the healthcare market and significantly reduce competition. After the transaction, only two national companies would remain on the market, Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

The share price of Pihlajalinna plunged 27 percent on Tuesday when information about the possible cancellation of the acquisition came to light. The decline continued to be more moderate on Wednesday.