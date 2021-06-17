Sote reform | Greens Hopsu and Holopainen are not going to vote in favor of SOTE reform

The Greens MPs Inka Hopsu and Mari Holopainen are not going to vote in favor of the government’s sote solution as they do not think it is ready.

According to Hopsu and Holopainen, the problems with the sote solution are shortcomings in the needs coefficient model and in the funding of growth cities and research. In their view, these shortcomings should have been remedied before the model was adopted.

According to Hopsu and Holopainen, the coefficients used in the cost calculations for social services and services remaining in municipalities leave much to be desired.

“The coefficients do not sufficiently take into account the population of municipalities, the share of the foreign-speaking population, the costs of segregation treatment typical of cities or, for example, the different rental and space costs in different parts of the country,” Hopsu and Holopainen write in their release.

According to Hopsu and Holopainen, SOTE funding should reflect the real needs and costs of the regions and should not penalize the higher costs of the cities.

The adoption of the Sote reform is scheduled to be voted on in Parliament next week.

The Greens Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Emma Kari does not take a direct position on the BTI’s question of whether Hopsu and Holopainen will be sanctioned if they fail to vote in favor of the government’s social reform.

“There have been discussions with the representatives on the subject. There is no group discipline in the Greens, but the starting point has always been that when you are in the board, the board’s proposals are supported. They have been negotiated in one board and the group is committed to them,”

Kari did not want to assess the extent of dissatisfaction with the Sote reform among the Greens.

“The Green Parliamentary Group is committed to carrying out the SOTE reform. Of course, the reform is not perfect, there are few projects of this size. There are justifiable concerns about the reform, and many issues still need to be returned to in further work.”