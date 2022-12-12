Sote reform | Even the managers of the welfare regions do not believe that all employees will receive their salary in January

In three of Uusimaa’s welfare regions, the information systems are badly incomplete less than a month before the reform.

“Certainly there will be problems with salary payment. We have prepared for the fact that the missing salaries will be paid quickly, even once a day,” says the director of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region Timo Aronkytö.

Still, Aronkytö says that the preparation for the social security reform that will come into effect in less than a month is under control.

A few weeks ago, even the manager was nervous about whether even the most critical and important information systems would be completed on time.

HS told this week, how preparation for the huge change at the turn of the year is still in progress nationwide, especially in terms of information technology. In this story, the situation in Helsinki and the rest of Uusimaa is opened up in more detail.

Uusimaa tail peak in the latest ones from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in tracking data is the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava, where at the end of October twelve percent of the ict systems, i.e. information and communication technology systems, were ready.

There will also be a rush in East Uusimaa (28 percent ready) and West Uusimaa (31 percent).

The Hus group responsible for organizing specialized medical care is doing a little better. Keski-Uusimaa, which previously ran social and health services through a municipal corporation, has survived brilliantly based on monitoring data.

Helsinki cannot be directly compared to others, because after the turn of the year it is the only city that still organizes its social and health services. However, Helsinki also needs to make changes.

Secondly, there is already a disaster related to information systems in Helsinki, because salary payment has been messed up since Sarastia was introduced.

Vantaa and in the Kerava welfare area, the patient and customer information system Apot’s situation looked critical just a few weeks ago. During November, however, there was time to solve many kinky puzzles.

That’s why Aronkytö says that the most important, social and health services, do work. People receive treatment at health centers, the social worker’s computer works.

The personnel management systems were very busy because the plans only changed in the spring. The arrangement made through Husi collapsed and the welfare district ended up hastily buying a replacement for Sarastia’s version, which is different from the one in Helsinki today. It has then been built into operational condition at high speed.

Aronkytö says that CGI, which is building the system, has solved the problems at a fast pace in a few weeks.

“Until a moment ago, there were a lot of red flags on that side. Now many problems have been solved, but at the same time we have found new ones”, he sighs.

However, Aronkytö says that the welfare region has prepared to fix problems at a rapid pace since the beginning of the year. That is, in the same way as the city of Vantaa has already done after the introduction of its own Sarastia.

In various economic and decision-making systems, we start with the most necessary. For example, information can be gathered for politicians, but not at such a speed and extent as is later intended.

in western Uusimaa is also prepared for crises.

“There will definitely be some disruptions and delays. We are fully prepared to deal with them quickly,” says the welfare regional director of Länsi-Uusimaa Sanna Svahn.

In terms of work, the essential systems should work. It is even more exciting that, for example, patient information systems in the ten municipalities of Western Uusimaa have been of many different types.

This is also the case after the turn of the year, major changes will only be decided later. So the biggest work has been done in that the different technical systems play together. The most problems can be at the interfaces – that is, for example, whether the x-rays of a Western Uusimaan are displayed correctly in all primary healthcare systems.

Svahn says that the services do work in that sense, that familiar professionals receive in the same place as before. Changing phone numbers and similar changes will be announced in a letter before the new year.

Svahn describes the electronic systems of finance and personnel management as hair cap models. At the turn of the year, we start with what is necessary, and systems are built to be better over the course of the year.

“Staff are expected to check as soon as possible whether their information is correct. I’m still sure that on payday, i.e. Friday the 13th, someone won’t get paid. But we are ready to fix it right away.”