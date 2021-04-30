Sote reform | Committee sote statements show uncertainty about future – Opposition believes government overrides critical assessments

The Committee on Economic Affairs, Administration and Finance gave its assessment of the reform. Concerns included regional funding and cost management.

Parliamentary three key committees have completed their opinions on social and health care reform and the creation of new welfare areas.

Everyone is in favor of the reform, but what is common to the statements is also a great deal of uncertainty about the longer-term effects of the reform.

The starting point of the reform, ie the transfer of primary health care, special medical care and social services from municipalities and the welfare area to take responsibility for their organization, is considered good.

When services are the responsibility of larger organizers, it can simplify operations and bring efficiency. However, the Committee on Economic Affairs, for example, points out that some of these 21 areas will be quite small.

Finance Committee it is challenging to anticipate, for example, what the cost structure and availability of services will eventually be.

According to the Committee on Finance, the future funding model for welfare areas provides a good enough starting point for reform, but the functioning of the funding model and the adequacy of funding must be monitored and evaluated.

The situation of municipalities is also worrying. Social and health care and rescue operations will be transferred from the responsibility of municipalities, so a similar amount of tax revenue will also be generated from them. The financing of welfare areas will be transferred to the state.

According to the Finance Committee, there are very large changes in the municipal income base, “the effects of which are not precisely known at this stage”.

The Finance Committee also emphasizes that adequate funding for the four welfare areas to be created in Uusimaa and Helsinki must be ensured so that the goals set for the reform of equality of services and reduction of health and welfare disparities are also achieved in Uusimaa and Helsinki.

The Management Committee also notes that there is no certainty as to how the objectives of the reform will be achieved and what the effects of the reform will be.

The Administrative Committee considers strong state funding to be justified in order to ensure uniform and high-quality social and health services. However, the Committee believes that the right to tax in welfare areas should be clarified, as the right to tax is a key feature of local self-government.

A separate working group found out already a provincial tax, but did not recommend the rapid introduction of the tax.

Soten consideration in Parliament is advancing at a rapid pace, and the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on the draft law is awaited. Its task is to consider that none of the details is in conflict with the Constitution.

Contradictions have been found in previous sote rounds, but this time, at least in the governing parties, there is confidence that there should be no major problems.

The aim remains for Parliament to bring into force the laws on war and the establishment of welfare zones before its summer break, which usually begins with Midsummer. This would leave the autumn time to prepare for the interim administration of the new welfare areas to start from the beginning of 2022.

The main draftsman of the law is the Social Affairs and Health Committee, which makes changes to the text of the law on the basis of what has been heard in the expert hearings themselves and what other committees point out.

The governing parties have a majority in the committees. According to the opposition parties, this has been reflected in the handling of the war: the Basic Finns of the Administrative Committee accused the government of pushing the reform forward in a hurry and said in a press release that the government did not take into account the grievances expressed in the expert opinions.

In the Committee on Finance the Coalition members, for their part, say that the representatives of the governing parties have watered down the draft opinion, which was drawn up by the committee secretaries on the basis of the expert opinions heard.

The feedback from the experts was provided by the chairman of the committee Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) according to “exceptionally negative”, but much of this was erased when the committee completed its opinion. For this reason, Coalition members published the original draft opinion of the secretaries, which was modified during the deliberations to be more favorable to the reform.

In Vartiainen’s opinion, the reform does not address the key problem, ie insufficient resources for social and health care, but is in principle an administrative reform, which also entails high costs during the transition phase of the reform.

In addition, according to Vartiainen, the expert consultations confirmed that the incentives for welfare areas to organize services effectively are weakening and will not be strengthened in the reform.

Saman concerns are also raised by the Committee on Finance. It estimates that the SOTE proposal contains a number of elements to support cost containment, but the Committee considers that the incentives are relatively low.

“In this way, efficiency-enhancing reforms and innovations may not be done,” the opinion of the Finance Committee estimates.

In the Committee’s view, the impact of the reform on curbing cost growth also depends on the extent to which the state is able to direct welfare areas to cost-effective and preventive action.