Sote reform | Center for Indigenous Languages: New sote areas should be provinces and not welfare areas

Kotus recommends the established word province. “While social and health services and rescue work will promote the well-being of residents, there will also be people living in the areas who are not doing well.”

Domestic Language Center Kotus is not in favor of designating the new areas responsible for social and health care and rescue as welfare areas. Kotus still recommends that the regions be referred to as provinces.

Kotus announced the matter on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the government reported on the progress of social and health care reform and announced that the areas responsible for the war are not initially called sote provinces but welfare areas. This word is now also recorded in a bill of more than a thousand pages.

The name issue was twisted long and hard in the government’s negotiations, and the end result remained annoying to the center, which has been driving provinces to Finland for years. Indeed, settling behind the word province is at least a spiritual victory for the party.

Chairman Annika Saarikko already said at a news conference on Tuesday that the downtown welfare areas are still provinces.

The intention of the government is that the name of the welfare areas will later change to a province when new tasks are transferred to them in the future, in addition to the war and rescue operations now being transferred. No one just knows the timing of this yet.

Home according to welfare is an abstract and ambiguous word that does not neutrally describe the tasks of an administrative unit but refers to the goals of the administration.

In addition, it is widely used in commercial contexts, such as sports and beauty services.

“The designation of the welfare area can also be perceived as derogatory in tone. Although social and health services and rescue measures promote the well-being of the residents, there will also be people living in the areas who are not well, ”Kotus says in his press release.

Kotus also states in its press release how the reflection on the name issue progressed with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

As early as mid-September, Kotus recommended to the ministry that the areas not be called the sote province, but that the provinces be spoken of, as this is an established word.

At the beginning of October, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health asked Kotus for a statement on the designation of the welfare area. When Kotus did not recommend it, the ministry tried again and asked if the welfare state would visit.

In his reply, Kotus stated that the welfare province has the same problems as the welfare area.

Kotus reiterates that it has emphasized that the clarity and continuity of names help citizens and users of services to understand and manage their administration.

According to Kotus, names and terms that are understandable and easy to use for everyone must be chosen for the reform that affects all citizens.