Sote reform | All regions in Uusimaa are preparing social security savings

The exact amounts are not yet known, but even based on preliminary figures, difficult decisions are ahead in the fall.

in Helsinki and all the welfare areas of Uusimaa are currently preparing large savings programs for social and health services and rescue operations. The Hus group, on the other hand, is conducting a survey of its service network, on the basis of which a list of terminations may be created at the end of the year.

The exact sums of money are still alive. The ongoing government negotiations affect the economy of the welfare regions, and the state will in any case refine its financial calculations next time in August.

Even in the preliminary estimates, the sums involved are so large that they can hardly be reached without interfering with people’s access to services.

Almost all welfare areas in Finland started their operations with a deficit budget. Most have already stated that this year’s economy will go into the red more than estimated due to salary increases, for example.

According to the law, the regions must remedy the situation by the end of 2026.

Helsinki has calculated that in this time it should cut 100–200 million euros from social security, Vantaa and Kerava 35 million and Länsi-Uusimaa just under 70 million.

These estimates are for basic services only. If Husi’s funding is dealt with with the same heavy hand, the sums will be about a third more.

In March, Central Uusimaa estimated the need for savings to be in the order of 100 million euros, and since then, this year’s economy has already been found to be at a loss more than expected. The amount is large in relation to the budget of Central Uusimaa. In June, new savings will be decided in addition to the ones already decided. Itä-Uusimaa is also preparing a savings program.

Welfare areas decide on the distribution of money for the following year with more or less the same annual rhythm as the municipal councils.

In the spring and summer, politicians talk about the numbers tentatively. Unlike the rest of Finland, in Uusimaa it is also decided separately which slice of the funding received from the state will be reserved for the Hus group. From this point of view, the Husi association meeting held in the heart of summer is important.

There is currently a dispute over Hus’s share. In the spring, Hus calculated that more than 80 million euros would be missing from the preliminary framework proposed by the regions, so that Hus could maintain its current level of service. Initial promises of additional money were received from Helsinki and the welfare regions, after which Hus’s board of directors started preparing a budget only 12 million euros smaller than Hus’s original calculation.

Politicians will decide on the additional money in early summer, but it seems that the level that Hus hoped for will not be reached. For example, in Helsinki, the board has already had time to propose an amount 17 million euros smaller than the decision of the board of directors.

In the management of Hus, more permanent solutions would be hoped for, because even with the amount of money it originally hoped for, it is difficult to get rid of excessively long surgery queues, for example. Hus would like a part of the funding from the state to be earmarked for Hus’ use. This is justified, for example, by the national tasks of the country’s largest university hospital, as well as research and training.

The welfare regions’ own funding will be regulated many more times. In August, new calculations will be received from the state, in which some previous inaccuracies have been corrected. Then, at the end of the year, the political groups will negotiate in more detail about how the pot will be divided.

What would the savings mean in practice?

Some of them don’t bother anyone. In Western Uusimaa, for example, they want to increase emergency admissions at health centers in the evenings and weekends, because it would reduce people’s visits to the more expensive Jorvi emergency room. In May, the regional government received a report to consider, which listed this and other savings ideas. The ideas would only cover about a third of the estimated savings need.

The financial papers of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare region, on the other hand, mention, for example, “securing the prerequisites for the success of own service production”. This colloquial statement means that the region would like to be such an attractive employer that, due to a labor shortage, it does not have to buy employees or services from the private sector when it would be smarter to do it yourself.

All areas also recalculate what is worth buying and what to take care of yourself. Political disputes will surely arise from this.

In every place, we also want to increase digital services – not only to supplement but in some cases to replace face-to-face meetings.

Details of Helsinki’s savings list have not yet leaked to the public. The politicians will decide on it in September.

Huss the service network survey will probably produce a proposal at the end of the year, which proposes giving up some facilities.

It may mean the closure of some units, like the closure of Malmi’s emergency room, which was proposed and failed a year ago. The division of labor between hospitals may also be changed, for example limiting where more emergency surgeries are performed and where the focus is on performing joint replacement surgeries to shorten queues.

In some cases, changing the service network could bring the services closer, for example to a specialist doctor’s regular health center.

All regions also make their own service network plans. Later, this may result in more closures of small health centers and consultation rooms, but quick savings cannot be made this way.

In the social security reform, a transition period of three years was set, during which the regions cannot easily get rid of their rented premises. Of course, previous centralization plans are implemented. Helsinki, for example, continues to build large centers.