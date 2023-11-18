Sote reform | A surprise cut of more than 400 million euros is coming to the finances of the municipalities: “We’ve been beaten to death”

The revision calculation of the tax financing of the social security reform is unexpectedly producing an additional cut of more than 400 million to the municipalities’ state contributions. “Municipal tax rates have been locked, so nothing can be done,” says the head of the Municipal Association.

Municipalities next year, a surprise cut of 415 million euros is coming to state shares. The cut, which was only announced late on Friday, may cause big problems in many municipalities, because next year’s budgets have already been locked in the municipalities.

“We are completely overwhelmed. According to the law, the municipalities had to lock in next year’s tax rates by November 17. Nothing can be done anymore”, director of municipal finances Sanna Lehtonen The municipal association says.

In total, the state contributions received by municipalities will be reduced by 750 million euros next year from what was believed at the turn of last year. Of this, 415 million was cleared only on Friday.

“The cut announced on Friday means about 80 euros for each member of the municipality. Completing that would mean an average increase of 0.33 percentage points in the municipal tax,” says Lehtonen.

Ministry of Finance department manager Jani Pitkäniemen the cut that came as a surprise is related to the financing model of the social security reform. In connection with the establishment of well-being areas, a significant part of the municipalities’ expenses and income was transferred to them.

During this year, a revision calculation has been carried out, among other things, with regard to the financial statements of the municipalities and the tax collection. It has ensured that both costs and income are transferred from the municipalities to the welfare areas in an amount corresponding to the actual costs of social security services.

It has been agreed in the social welfare legislation that any imbalance will ultimately be corrected from state contributions.

Municipalities regarding social security expenses, the revision calculation was completed at the beginning of October. At that time, it was calculated that the state contributions would decrease next year by around 336 million euros from what was imagined at the turn of last year. That means about 56 euros per each municipality member.

Of this, EUR 224 million is a permanent cut in state contributions. Of the amount, 112 million is half of the cut for 2023. It was written into the Social and Health Acts that the possible equalization of 2023 would be implemented afterwards in 2024 and 2025.

However, the 2022 taxation was only completed at the end of October. The information obtained from there about the final tax collections and their distribution between the state and the municipalities unexpectedly produced the result that the permanent cut of state contributions is no less than 501 million euros per year. The amount was therefore doubled from the previous estimate.

Next in 2023, the state’s contributions will therefore be cut by this amount and in addition another half of the 2023 contribution, i.e. a total of approximately 750 million euros. It is approximately EUR 415 million more than was estimated at the beginning of October.

“This is related to the details of taxation, which resulted in such an unfortunate result from the point of view of the municipalities. Its impact on the municipalities’ economy is considerable,” says Pitkäniemi.

State budget manager Mika Niemelä states that it’s not about surgery in a way, because it’s about making the information more precise.

“In this way, it has been ensured that cost neutrality between welfare regions, municipalities and the state is realized in the transfer of health and social services services. Compared to that, the municipalities have received too many state shares this year. Now this will be fixed,” says Niemelä.