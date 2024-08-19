Sote | Purra A-studio about the economy of the welfare regions: “Information about the deficit is very worrying”

War|Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps) wants to underline that the government is already giving more money to welfare areas.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) says that the data on this year’s deficit in the welfare regions is very worrying. Purra commented on the matter in Yle’s A-studio on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the welfare regions are now predicting a deficit of around 1.45 billion euros for themselves this year. Estimates have become darker than before.

Purra was asked if the government is ready to give welfare areas additional funding.

Purra wanted to remind that additional funding is already coming to next year’s budget.

Money is given both to cover last year’s deficits, to increase the need for services, and for index revisions. The total amount is almost 2.5 billion euros, Purra reminded.

At the same time, cost-saving measures, such as changes in staffing and the care guarantee, will reach around 340 million euros, he calculated.

“So this idea that we would not significantly increase funding all the time, it’s good to remember these real numbers,” Purra said.

“But yes, for this year, these data on deficits are very worrying. They indicate that these measures, cost-saving measures or efficiency measures, own measures to increase effectiveness are not going in the right direction. This is of course very worrying from the point of view of services.”

Thereto, whether the funding could be increased further, Purra stated that it is necessary to see how this year’s figures develop.

According to Purra, one of the reasons behind the weakened figures is that purchasing services have not been able to intervene sufficiently.

Purra reminded that the starting point of the social security reform was that costs could be contained. At the moment, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“This will probably mean that more government guidance in the direction of the regions is needed.”

Bite said that he considers it “clear as day” that the social security reform made by the last government has failed. He pointed to the fact that at the same time as spending is high, services are also faltering.

Purra anticipates that the organization of social security services will be a central theme in the next parliamentary elections.

According to him, the current government does not intend to make radical changes. The regions are given time. In the longer term, reforms are needed.

Bite no wanted to specify what concrete changes he himself would like to the system.

He also did not comment on whether the number of welfare areas should be halved like the leader of the Pirkanmaa welfare area Marina Erhola has presented.

However, Purra said that it is no secret that he is not a “big fan” of the whole.

“The Ministry of Finance has the opportunity to initiate, for example, an evaluation procedure, which may result in regions being combined.”