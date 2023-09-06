Sote | Pirkanmaa’s welfare area starts major change negotiations, seeks savings of 42 million euros

The goal of the adjustment measures is to reduce costs by a total of 42 million euros already in 2024. The regional government will discuss the matter and decide on further measures on Monday, September 11.

Pirkanmaan it is proposed to the regional board of the welfare area (Pirha) that adaptation measures for the economy and operations are initiated in the welfare area. They include change negotiations with the entire staff. The aim of the adjustment measures is to reduce costs by a total of 42 million euros already in 2024.

Possible layoffs and part-time layoffs are estimated to be targeted so that the reduction need is a maximum of 500 person-years.

In addition, there may be reorganizations that lead to changes in the terms of employment. Reorganizations may mean the end of employment if the employee refuses any changes proposed by the employee. These dismissal-based measures can target the entire staff of the Pirkanmaa welfare area.

Layoffs are also being considered in the welfare area, which can target the entire staff.

Various outsourced services, including subsidiaries and affiliates, are also the subject of the savings review. The change negotiations also deal with reallocating and reducing the use of own and hired labor.

The Pirkanmaa welfare area has a total of approximately 21,000 personnel.

“For at least six weeks, we hold negotiations with the representatives of personnel organizations about different options in order to find common measures. We understand that this is a matter of great concern among the staff. The regional government will decide on the outcome of the negotiations in due course,” says the Director of Group Services, who is in charge of change negotiations Juhani Sand In the bulletin of the Pirkanmaa welfare area.

Pirkanmaan the welfare area’s latest financial forecast for 2023 is a 95 million euro deficit. The situation has clearly worsened since spring. The main part of the deficit has arisen from services purchased for customers outside the welfare area.

The original budget was 63.5 million euros in deficit. The budget for the first year of operation of the welfare area is approximately 2.6 billion euros. Personnel expenses are 1.1 billion euros.

According to the Finance Act, the deficit must be covered within three years. The reform of the network of services, which is part of the basic task of the welfare area, is underway, the goal of which is to secure functionally and financially sustainable services.

The regional government will discuss Pirha’s financial situation and decide on further actions at its meeting on September 11, 2023.