Sote | Online news: Only less than a quarter would like to transfer sote services to the provinces

The government is pushing for structural change, with social and health care services moving to the provinces.

Only less than a quarter of the population would like to transfer social and health services to the provinces. The data are based on a survey commissioned by Online News and Today’s Kantar TNS.

More than half of the respondents, on the other hand, believe that the services should be maintained. Just over a fifth could not express their views on the matter. Currently, SOTE services are the responsibility of municipalities or associations of municipalities.

The most support for the transfer of services to the provinces came from green voters, of whom 46 per cent support the transfer. Supporters of the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party are most opposed to the transfer.

The survey also shows that people living in Eastern and Northern Finland are more in favor of transferring responsibility for organizing social services to the provinces than in the rest of Finland.

About a thousand Finns responded to the survey. The margin of error is about three percentage points in its direction.