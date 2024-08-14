Sote | New information about the resignation of the director of social security in Kainuu: he left his position as soon as he heard about the lack of trust

War|The reason behind the resignation of the manager of the welfare area in Kainuu was a lack of trust.

To Kainu manager of the welfare area Jukka Lindberg’s the resignation was due to a lack of trust, says the memorandum obtained by HS’s request for information.

According to the short memorandum, the reasons for Lindberg’s “possible lack of trust” were “stakeholder group work, management team work and possible mistrust of trustees”.

The memo was prepared from the meeting of the presidents of the Lindberg and Kainuu regional boards on June 19. When the lack of trust was reported to Lindberg, he already decided during the meeting that he would resign, the memo says.

Politicians have previously been silent about the more specific reasons behind the lack of trust.

Lindberg’s the separation has caused a political crisis in Kainuu, HS reports previously.

Information about the resignation was only given to the regional councilors at the closed evening school at the beginning of August. The regional government gave its report at the time, and Lindberg’s account of the events came out in the letter he delivered.

The letter and the report were partly contradictory.

“We have not seen such a picture of the situation that we could state that the board of directors enjoys the trust of the group presidents and groups,” said the chairman of the left-wing coalition’s council group Miikka Kortelainen.

The council groups demand a vote of confidence in the chairman and vice-chairmen of the regional board as soon as possible. The central group is not involved in the demand.

Chairman of the Regional Board Heikki Huotari (Centre) previously said that they consider the demand for a vote of confidence in the regional government to be politicking.

Lindberg’s the difference results in a large decrease in the welfare area.

According to the director’s contract, the severance pay is eight months’ gross salary, or about 112,000 euros. The compensation would not have been paid if the government itself had fired Lindberg.