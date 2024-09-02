Sote | Lääkäriliitto: The government’s new Kela compensation model should be cancelled

War|Lääkäriliitto says in its statement that the government’s model of Kela reimbursements for doctor’s visits should be cancelled. The association needs a so-called in-house physician model instead.

Doctors the trade association Lääkäriliitto demands that the government’s new Kela compensation model should be cancelled.

The government increased the lump sums of Kela compensation from the beginning of the year. A visit to a private doctor’s office is now reimbursed 30 euros instead of the previous 8 euros. The aim of the decision has been to shorten the queues for primary care in the public sector by directing more and more doctors to the private sector.

Medical Association says in his statementthat the new Kela compensation model is not an effective means of breaking up treatment queues, and it has not achieved the goals set for it.

The amount of money used for Kela compensations increased by 30 million euros at the beginning of the year, but the number of visits to doctors on the private side has increased only slightly.

Between January and July, about 13,000 more people received Kela reimbursement for a doctor’s visit than the previous year. In total, just under 1.1 million Finns received compensation.

For wearable the withdrawal of the Kela compensations decided for the year was still done with the support of the current legislation, and for example the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) has called it as a quick first step procedure.

In the future, the government is turning a completely new model for Kela compensations. During the entire term of office, the government intends to put 400 million euros into the withdrawal of Kela compensations.

In the new model envisioned by the government, the focus of compensation would be shifted to general practitioner visits. According to the proposal, in the future, a visit to a specialist’s office would only be reimbursed if the patient had first received a referral from a general practitioner.

An exception to this would be, for example, visits to a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, a specialist in ophthalmology, a specialist in psychiatry and a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, for which you would be reimbursed even without a referral.

Medical Association according to this, the preparation of the new Kela compensation model should continue.

“The referral policy presented in the reimbursement model, where clients of most specialties receive reimbursement only with a referral from a general practitioner, only generates more costs for clients of private doctors. In addition to this, the model may worsen the shortage of doctors in public primary care”, the position statement of the Medical Association states.

In the association’s opinion, the new model should be implemented instead of the government’s proposal, as a so-called self-practicing model. In the private doctor model, a person would always be treated by the same doctor. The purpose would be to improve the continuity of treatment.

“The minister responsible for the reform, Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, has in principle been positive about the reform of compensation through the in-house physician model, but despite the fact that the board has already been in session for over a year, the renewed model is proposed to be implemented as a traditional performance-based Kela compensation model”, writes Lääkäriliitto.

Medical Association in his statement also accuses the government of favoring private healthcare.

The union highlights the government’s decision to restore the 14-day care guarantee that came into effect last fall back to three months.

“The message is clear, the government is taking away from public health care and giving it to private health care. The private sector should be utilized in a way that supports public primary healthcare,” the statement reads.