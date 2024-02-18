Sote | Hard savings in welfare regions continue due to deficits – “This is far from self-governance”, says regional decision-maker

The regions have until the end of 2026 to change the direction of the economy.

With two in the welfare area, the economic deficit will clearly continue to grow this year compared to 2023.

From the data collected by the Ministry of Finance, Kainuu and Kymenlaakso stand out, where the deficit this year is still clearly larger than in the starting year 2023. The deficit means that the region's expenditures exceed the amount of money that the state allocates to them to carry out their tasks.

In Etelä Savo, Etelä Karjala, Kanta-Hämee, Satakunta and the Vantaa and Kerava welfare regions, the deficits will persistently remain at the same level this year as last year.

In other regions, the deficit will be reduced this year, if only the regions' budgets hold their own. The Ministry of Finance has doubts that there is too much optimism in the budgets, especially since some regions have not yet decided on all adjustment measures.

All regions are assumed to be in surplus in 2025 and 2026.

Becoming redundant requires centralizing services in all areas, making them more efficient, adapting measures and cutting back on overlapping functions. Some of the regions have held yt negotiations, where the target has mainly been administrative and not nursing staff.

Social– and the welfare areas responsible for health care and rescue operations started their operations at the beginning of 2023. The tasks were transferred to them from the municipalities.

It was to be expected that the first year will be economically frozen during the transition period, but there were even greater difficulties in the regions than previously assumed.

Last year, the regions made a bigger deficit than predicted, a total of 1.35 billion euros, which is 244 euros per Finn. This year, the deficit is forecast to be 870 million euros, or 156 euros per inhabitant.

According to the law, the deficit accumulated on the balance sheet must be covered within three years, or else there is a threat that the Ministry of Finance will start an assessment procedure. As a result of the evaluation procedure, the welfare area can be abolished or merged with another welfare area.

This means that the regions have until the end of 2026 to turn their economy around.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, who presented the situation of welfare areas on Wednesday, were concerned about the division of the areas into two castes. Head of department Ville-Veikko Ahonen considered the reason to be that some areas have taken action too slowly.

Everyone the welfare region has a regional council, which decides on the region's budget and outlines the region's services.

According to the budget, the deficit of the Kainuu welfare area this year is 27 million euros, which is greater than the previous year's deficit of 19 million euros. Chairman of the regional council Anne Lukkari (center) says that Kainuu wanted to make his budget based on realism. This was done last year as well, and the predicted deficit was reduced during the year.

“The assessment is made on a realistic basis, from which we then start writing. We don't do a hope-for-hope budget,” says Lukkari.

The region is starting several development programs to balance the economy, for example by renewing the service network. According to Lukkari, they are long-term projects.

Last year, the regional council received the most feedback after abolishing weekend emergency services from two municipalities, Kuhmo and Suomussalmi.

“For us, it's not just about money, but about where we get employees from,” says Lukkari.

Northern Ostrobothnia the welfare area received praise from the Ministry of Finance for the fact that its decision-makers were at the forefront of reforms. Last year's deficit of 84 million euros will be reduced this year, but it is still 60 million euros.

Chairman of the regional council Kai Pajala (central) says that the region made savings of 40 million euros in the first year of operation, and now the council decided in November on savings of 90 million euros for this year.

The region needed additional borrowing authority from the state because of the Oulu University Hospital investment, and without the productivity and economy program it would not have been granted.

In the area, the wards have already been closed and digital services have been added. Future savings will be decided shortly.

According to Pajala, the reality of welfare areas has not been as promised. The schedule is too tight for him.

“We have gone a little too far ahead of the economy. The Ministry of Finance controls us a little too much. This is far from self-government, the decision-makers have their backs against the wall.”

According to Pajala, the region may be able to cover the deficits by the end of 2026, but then everything must be successful. The state has made it clear that no additional funding is forthcoming.