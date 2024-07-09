Sote | Filipino nurses pay 780 euros in rent for a 410-euro apartment in Rautavaara – This is what it’s all about

War|Filipino caregivers pay 780 euros in rent for a 410-euro apartment in Rautavaara. The staffing company is now telling us what it’s all about.

Service company Barona has acquired an apartment for two Filipino nurses working in Rautavaara, for which the company itself pays a monthly rent of 410 euros, but it charges the nurses a monthly rent of 780 euros.

The nurses are employed by the Pohjois Savo welfare area, but Barona was responsible for recruitment as a whole.

The matter sparked a discussion in the message service X after the ex-MP known for his publicity stunts and the mayor of Rautavaara Mikko Kärnä asked the company in message service X publicly if the information is true.

Barona’s social and health sector manager Simo Lohen according to Rautavaara’s case is a good example of a situation where a local solution does not yet exist and is being implemented on a tight schedule.

“With two weeks’ notice, we searched the free market in Rautavaara for an apartment that uses the criteria, which were also reasonably strict.”

The apartment had to be within walking distance of the care unit and there had to be a bus connection to Kuopio, where the nurses complete their qualification. The room also had to be of a “sufficient standard” and the nurses had to have their own rooms.

“Once it was found, we rented the apartment on behalf of the caretakers and made water contracts, electricity contracts, insurance plans and things like that.”

In addition Barona had to furnish the apartment for his future tenants. In other words, hire people to pick up, according to Lohe, a few tons of furniture from Ikea in Kuopio, from forks to beds. And of course to assemble and put them in place.

“It’s a tedious job to get the apartment in such condition that the nurses can move in and live a normal life. This whole becomes the expense, which we must then be able to cover.”

According to Lohe, organizing apartments is not a business for Barona, but a necessary evil, so to speak, which they strive to handle with honor. Regardless of the location, the company strives to ensure that none of the customers have to pay more than 500 euros per month for rent, even if there are other costs baked into it.

“Landlords often don’t agree to rent these apartments to caregivers because they don’t have personal IDs or bank accounts, so we take that risk and sublet to those caregivers ourselves and commit to that apartment for X amount of time.”

According to Lohe, especially in small towns, it is difficult to find furnished apartments at short notice, which sometimes leads to solutions like this. However, he considers the case of Rautavaara to be an extreme case.

Housing challenges have increased, according to Lohe, after health care was transferred from municipalities to welfare areas. In the old model, recruitment companies entered into contracts directly with the municipalities, which enabled the municipalities to help with housing arrangements and offer, for example, apartments owned by the municipality.

“Furnishing could be handled in such a way that volunteers found furniture at a recycling center, and then remarkably meaningful and reasonable solutions were reached.”

On the other hand, according to Lohe, welfare areas do not participate in housing arrangements anymore. At the same time, the regions often set stricter deadlines, which companies also receive sanctions for breaking. So-called common sense is often lacking.

For example, last winter, the Pohjois Savo welfare area would have liked to get 35 nurses through Barona with four weeks’ notice. According to Lohe, the work permit process alone takes at least four weeks.

“There is a lot of ongoing discussion [hyvinvointialueen kanssa] about the responsible and ethical operating models of international recruitment. Even for welfare areas, this is still something new to learn.”

In the case of Rautavaara, however, the situation will improve in the future. Kärnä says that he had a good-natured conversation with Barona about the topic. In the future, nurses arriving from abroad can get a furnished apartment directly from the municipality.

“These caregivers will probably also move to the municipality’s apartments after the end of the contract period,” says Lohi.