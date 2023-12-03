Sote committee | Board members on the chaos in the committee: “degrading democracy”

The members of the governing parties of the committee believe that the biggest responsibility for the smooth handling of matters rests with the chairman Krista Kiurulla (sd).

The ruling parties the representatives criticized the inflamed situation of the social and health committee as “paralyzing the entire parliament’s activities”. The committee members of the governing parties criticize the management of the committee in their joint press release.

The week of the Health and Safety Committee has been said to have been chaotic. HS sources have told about things like shouting, inappropriate speeches and crying after meetings.

The committee has proposals from the government that weaken social security. To lead the committee Krista Kiurun Sdp and other left-wing parties in the opposition oppose them harshly.

“Is it is understandable that the opposition members of parliament criticize the motions discussed in the parliament, with which they disagree. – – Deliberately delaying things is, however, derogatory to democracy”, Mia Laiho (cook), Minna Reijonen (ps), Henrik Wickström (r) and Päivi Räsänen (kd) criticized in their Sunday announcement.

In the press release, Räsänen demands “quick correction” of the working atmosphere. According to Wickström, “the greatest responsibility for the working methods of the committee and the smooth handling of matters rests with the chairman”.

“This kind of activity is not good for the dignity of the parliamentary institution”, he criticizes.

Earlier this week, the representatives of the governing parties left a letter to the Council of Speakers expressing their concerns about the management of the committee and cheating on schedules.

With the opposition has a different understanding of the situation. Opposition parties have accused the government of, among other things, walking over committee advice and criticized surprising changes and returning to issues that were no longer on the agenda.

In Thursday’s HS article, Kiuru called the past week a “complete fiasco”.

“I was deeply upset when I read that it was implied in the public that, as committee chairman, I had delayed the proceedings,” Kiuru said at the time.

On Friday the committee finished processing the cut regarding housing allowance. The ruling parties removed several points from the text, which describe the negative effects of surgery. Work is still in progress on the bills concerning the index freezes of social benefits and the weakening of unemployment security.

Processing is in a hurry: the austerity laws related to next year’s budget must be approved before Christmas. The committee continues on Monday at 2 p.m.