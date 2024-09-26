Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 22:23

Federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), one of the main names of the evangelical bench in the Chamber, said that the release of a parliamentary amendment of R$600 thousand for the construction of a daycare center in Teresópolis (RJ) is conditioned on the election of an ally to the city’s Municipal Chamber.

“I am a member of parliament until 2026 and I am making a commitment. If you from Vieira (a neighborhood in Teresópolis) vote for him and elect him as a city councilor, I will send the funds for this long-awaited and promised daycare center. There are people who have been promising for years, but with me, it is a given word, a kept word,” said Sóstenes alongside Vicente Dantas (Agir), the candidate he supports.

In the video – published on Dantas’ social media and later deleted – the deputy appears holding the document delivered by Dantas, described by the parliamentarian as “a right-wing, conservative guy who defends our values ​​of God, country, family and freedom”.

Wanted by StateSóstenes claimed that he only sends amendments for works that he knows will be “able to be inspected”.

“My experience tells me that amendments to public works without a municipal authority overseeing them don’t work. I’ve lost amendments because of this. For public works, I only put them in if I have a councilor or mayor to complete the work,” declared the PL-RJ deputy.

He also stated that, if Dantas is not elected, the money will be allocated to health.

“I want 100% of my amendments to be used and applied,” added Sóstenes. The reporter was unable to contact the candidate for councilor.

Dany Euclides, from Cidadania, also a candidate for city councilor, commented on Dantas’ post that building daycare centers was not the responsibility of city councilors, but rather a function of the Executive Branch – which at the municipal level is the city government. The candidate’s comment was deleted.