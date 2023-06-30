Over the past few hours, Sosium he became the protagonist of an unexpected gesture towards his girlfriend Ursula Bennardo. In detail, the former knight of Men and women he asked his partner again to marry him. The whole thing was announced on social media through a video. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo represented one of the couples most loved and popular of Men and women. The two met right at the program hosted by Maria DeFilippi. Needless to say the spark was taken in a very short time, in fact, after a few months, the couple left the program to live their love story outside the cameras.

From their love story was also born a beautiful one girl named Bianca. In addition to the latter, the couple have other children born from previous relationships and together they form a wonderful family. About three years ago Sossio Aruta had already asked for the hand of his fiancée in Maria De Filippi’s studio. However, due to numerous ups and downsthe couple never got married.

Therefore, over the years they have become protagonists of numerous quarrels due to their very similar and grumpy characters. About two years ago, Ursula and Sossio had announced the separation on social media but now things have changed.

Over the last few hours the second marriage proposal. In detail, Sossio brought his girlfriend Ursula Bennardo in boat on Lake Como where he asked her to marry him. All of this was documented through a video posted on their respective Instagram profiles.