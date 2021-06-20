Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo have a beautiful love nest that we want to show you

Sossio Aruta he is one of the characters of the moment and, lately, some of his words have been discussed a lot. The former footballer had vented by talking about the problems he had from a working point of view and a controversy had broken out on social media.

But, beyond what he does and says, Sossio Aruta is a character and people seem very interested in his private life as well. There is a lot of curiosity about home of the former football player. He and his partner, Ursula Bennardo, are very proud of their love nest and do not miss the opportunity to share the images on their social profiles.

The couple lives in Taranto, Ursula Bennardo’s hometown. Their home is very tastefully decorated in one romantic and elegant style. The area of ​​the fireplace. In addition to being very large, in fact, the fireplace has old stones on the sides, a detail which has not escaped the couple’s fans. Puglia, in fact, is famous for the Lecce stone but Sossio Aruta and his partner used an ancient rough stone for the cladding of its fireplace. This choice of theirs gives a touch of classic rustic to the refined home environment.

The tour of the house of Sossio Aruta

The tour of the house of Sossio Aruta e Ursula Bennardo continues with living room where we find a sand-colored sofa that perfectly matches the soft color of the walls. A pleasant and welcoming environment where the couple loves spending time with their children and relaxing.

Let’s move on to bedroom where we find the same warm colors. In the master bedroom we find a bed with a beautiful wrought iron headboard. The colors are very light and the bedroom is bright and welcoming.

The area dedicated to the Breakfast where Sossio Aruta and his partner love to spend their mornings with the family, over a good cup of coffee. inevitable the little Bianca, the daughter of the couple born from their relationship. Apart from Bianca, Sossio Aruta, as you well know, has 3 others sons: Daniel, Ciro and Digo.

Even Bianca’s bedroom certainly does not go unnoticed. We can see the miniature kitchen area where the little girl enjoys playing.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the garden rich in plants and flowers from the house of Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo.

The two, in fact, often share images of their garden where they like to relax. There green area it is perfect as a frame for their best shots to post on their social profiles.

The area is full of green plants and flowers and is a little corner of paradise: a unique and original place that helps them to charge their batteries after a day of work.

What can I say, the house of Sossio Aruta is really a wonderful place, don’t you think?