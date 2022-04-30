In the last few hours Sossio Aruta has launched a desperate appeal to his fans asking for help: “They stole my Instagram profile, it’s a scam”

Instagram profile stolen for Sossio Aruta who in the last few hours has launched a desperate appeal to all the people who follow him. The sorrows for the former knight of Men and Women never seem to end and this time it is his social profile that ends up in the target of hackers.

Yesterday Sossio and his partner Ursula Bennardo they warned all the people following them of what was happening. The former footballer therefore decided to record a video to upload within Ursula’s stories, explaining what happened in the last few hours.

There is no peace for Aruta who yesterday announced to all his fans that he had lost his profile Instagram. In fact, someone seems to have stolen the account by starting to publish private and unauthorized content.

According to what was explained by the former knight of Men and women, this thief would have access to tons of private photos of Sossio and his family. In fact, they could even be dangerous for their children and for the ‘image’ of him. Precisely for this reason, within Ursula’s Instagram stories, Sossio launched a real desperate appeal.

Sossio Aruta stolen Instagram profile: the desperate appeal

Former Knight of the Over Throne Men and women he used his partner’s profile to make a desperate appeal to all people who know him. The latter, in fact, has shown himself to be really worried about the future of his family and the photos that could be published in his profile.

Sossio Aruta said: “They just stole my profile, I ask for your help please. I ask everyone: report my profile. Someone is using my account, it’s not me. They just posted photos of me and my baby girl. Please help me“.

In a second video, Sossio then explained: “We are a little anxious, if only because they are publishing content that is not ours, but hers. Identification is in progress so perhaps there is no need to report the profile anymore. I hope we will solve it as soon as possible “.

In fact, the person who had stolen Aruta’s profile had started to publish some content that made one think of a real scam. In addition, to pretend to be Sossio, the latter would have used family photos as the background of the phone on which you can read a notification that would promise money in a bank account.