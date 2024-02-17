These are the words of the former knight of Men and Women: “No infidelity, it is a very sad moment in my life”

Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo are without a doubt the most talked about characters these days. The announcement of the end of the love story between the two former protagonists of Men and women it was a topic covered by many gossip newspapers and even today the former couple finds themselves in the eye of the storm due to some statements by Sossio that have not gone unnoticed. Let's find out together what his words were.

Sossio Aruta decided to break the silence and talk to his followers after the end of the love story with Ursula Bennardo. The former knight of Men and women he indulged in a long outburst where he revealed that the end of the relationship with Ursula was not due to a betrayal but to some character incompatibilities. These were his words about it:

It's a very sad moment in my life. I would never have wanted this separation. And I would never have walked away from my daughter. I was and am for family and eternal love. A character incompatibility! Loyalty and love never in question! My silence is only the result of pain and suffering for yet another avoidable failure!

And, continuing with his speech, the former knight of Men and Women then added:

Making mistakes is human, arguing and disrespecting each other can happen but knowing how to apologize and forgive each other and make peace is synonymous with love. Character issue and everything ends! It's all so sad. And my daughter doesn't deserve it! My response to the many text messages: “Why?

Sossio Aruta comments on the end of the story with Ursula Bennardo: here's how she reacted

After the outburst that Sossio indulged in on his Instagram profile, Ursula she remained silent and decided not to comment on what her ex-partner and father of her daughter said. About two weeks ago, the former lady of Men and women announced the end of the story with these words: