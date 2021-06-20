Not long ago, a former gieffino ended up in the newspapers for an image that unleashed the users of the various social networks. This is the photo of Sossio Aruta arrested and handcuffed.

But, do not worry: it was he himself who spoke about the true story behind that unusual shot and it’s a nice project. The photo was posted at the end of April by Sossio Aruta himself on social media and has as a caption a sentence that says things in half:

The emotion goes up, up, up, I can’t wait to show you the result of this fantastic work, done by professional and determined people ❤❤❤, it will be a beautiful film.

But which one movie he was talking? The film will be released in cinemas in a few months and is called “A strange weekend by the sea” directed by two talented directors, Marco Frosinie is Alessandro Ingrà. The scenes were shot in Vada, on the white beaches of Rosignano Marittimo and the Campo dei Fiori campsite.

In addition to Sossio Aruta there will be other protagonists. Among these we remember Massimo Di Stefano, Sefora De Giorgi, the Florentine comedian Alessandro Paci, Benedetta Rossi, the comedian Graziano Salvadori, Raissa Moretti and Rebecca Goetke. There will also be another former face of Men and Women: it is Giorgio Manetti, the very famous ex-boyfriend of Gemma Galgani who debuts as an actor in this film.

The photos from the set showing Sossio Aruta arrested and handcuffed come shortly after the post in which the former tronista showed the Ciak of the film. The images were accompanied by one caption of few words in which he anticipated the novelty:

I exceeded my expectations, great work, THE CONGRATULATIONS OF THE DIRECTORS WERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL, IN A FEW MONTHS I WILL AMAZE YOU TOO

What can I say, with these images Sossio Aruta has certainly managed to arouse the curiosity of his fans who are now eagerly awaiting the release of the film.