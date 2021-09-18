Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bernardo have definitively left, the first to give the news was the man who wrote a post

Their story was born under the spotlight d Men and women, with many complications and a long period of push and pull. However, the two had found a balance until they became the parents of a beautiful little girl, Bianca. Now Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bernardo they broke up.

After participating in Temptation Island their love had passed a great test, but now it seems that something has broken. Sossio Aruta published a post on social media a few days ago:

I’m sorry to disappoint all those people who dreamed and got excited about our love story born in the spotlight of Men and Women.

The post then goes on to think of the fans who had believed in them from the start. Also, the thought goes to their little girl, White:

I’m sorry for all those people who believed in us as a couple and who praised and complimented us for our being and for our beautiful little girl Bianca. But unfortunately I have to communicate, with sadness, that by mutual agreement Ursula and I have decided to interrupt our sentimental relationship due to character incompatibility.

Our story has come to an end .. I beg anyone to respect this difficult moment and to desist from seeking other reasons other than those stated.

