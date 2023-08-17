The former protagonists of Men and Women against the presenter: the reason

Barbara D’Urso is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of this summer. The news of her farewell to Mediaset put the presenter at the center of the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours a historic pair of Men and women she lashed out at Carmelita. Let’s find out together what Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo have said about Barbara D’Urso.

In these last days Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardohistoric couple born in the studio of Men and women, gave an interview to the weekly ‘Mio’. Some words that the two former protagonists of the program did not go unnoticed here Maria DeFilippi have spent against Barbara D’Urso.

In detail, the words that Sossio and Ursula spent about the presenter were not positive. This is the opinion that Ursula Bernardo expressed towards Carmelita:

I recognize his qualities but his way of approaching me has never gone down well.

Later also Sosium he wanted to have his say and expressed himself on the now ex presenter of Afternoon 5 with these words:

Not, because he has invited dogs and pigs on his broadcasts but he has never called us.

At the moment Barbara D’Urso has remained silent and has decided not to reply to the opinion that Sossio and Ursula have expressed towards her.

Men and womenSossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo on Alfonso Signorini and Filippo Bisciglia

But that’s not all. The interview that Sossio and Ursula gave to the well-known weekly continued with some revelations that the couple made about Alfonso Signorini and Filippo Bisciglia.

In this case, contrary to what happened for Barbara D’Urso, the opinions that the couple expressed on the two conductors they were positive.