Sossio Aruta under accusation: after the job appeal the long holidays. In recent years there are several programs that have presented the public with new interesting and bewitching characters. Between reality shows, TV lounges and dating shows, the public has begun to love and appreciate some faces who have distinguished themselves among others.

Among these certainly one cannot fail to mention Sossio Aruta. The man managed to end up in the spotlight thanks to his participation as a knight in UeD. Then reconfirm his popularity during his journey through feelings on Temptation Island.

Now, Sossio’s love life seems to be going well, but unfortunately this is not enough to guarantee a peaceful everyday life. Aruta, in fact, is going through a period of economic difficulty. To find work, he decided to take advantage of his visibility to launch an appeal to all his followers.

The great passion of the former UeD knight for football has never been a mystery. Sossio has played in several teams belonging to different categories and now, at the age of 51, he would like to evolve and start a career as a manager.

This request from the former footballer was initially welcomed with open arms by the followers, but something has radically changed the cards on the table. In fact, immediately after the heartfelt request for help, Sossio granted himself, together with his partner Ursula Bennardo, several holidays in decidedly exclusive places, making fans suspicious of the sincerity of Aruta’s words.

Many have negatively commented on the various trips out of town by the former face of UeD. The fact that Sossio, with a light heart, decided to indulge in so many luxury stays, made a lot of doubts about Sossio’s real need to find a better job urgently.

The fans went wild leaving very sharp jabs directed at the former footballer. For the moment, neither the person concerned nor his partner have spoken, but obviously we keep our eyes and ears open for new updates.