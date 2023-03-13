Anorexia, bulimia, uncontrolled binge eating. Eating disorders or DCA strike more and more early, especially girls, with an early onset between the ages of 12 and 17 if not earlier. In view of March 15 – National Lilac Bow Day dedicated to DCA, Sinpia, the Italian Society of Childhood and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry, raises the alarm: “In recent years we have observed a progressive lowering of the age of onset , so much so that” the problem “no longer concerns only adolescents, but also prepubertal girls and boys, with more serious consequences on the body and mind, on development in general. The identification and timely and multidisciplinary intervention are decisive for a better prognosis”, says the president of Sinpia Elisa Fazzi, director of the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Unit of the Asst Spedali Civili and University of Brescia.

DCAs afflict over 55 million people in the world and over 3 million in Italy, equal to about 5% of the population, recalls a well-known Sinpia. 8-10% of girls and 0.5-1% of boys suffer from anorexia or bulimia (Aba and Istat Observatory data); the incidence has increased by 30% due to the pandemic and the peak is above all among the very young, affected up to 4 times more than in the pre-Covid period due to isolation, forced stay at home, school closures and the cancellation of social involvement initiatives (Ministry of Health data). According to a research carried out by the Higher Institute of Health on the specialist centers of the National Health Service, out of over 8 thousand users, 90% are female; 59% are between 13 and 25 years of age, 6% under 12. Anorexia nervosa represents 42.3% of cases, bulimia nervosa 18.2%, ‘binge eating’ 14 .6%.

“Eating disorders can be associated with other symptoms such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and self-harming behaviors,” Fazzi lists. “That of neurodevelopment, which concerns children between 0 and 18 years of age, is a delicate period – he underlines – in which the maturational phenomena of the central nervous system have no equal in the subsequent stages of life. At each stage of development, including pre-adolescence “, possible risks and vulnerabilities may correspond. In this period, the family and the school are fundamental in identifying the first signs of risk as a form of protection and protection of the health of children and adolescents”. The invitation is to be vigilant, because “if not treated in time and with adequate methods – childhood neuropsychiatrists warn – DCAs can become a permanent condition and seriously compromise the health of all organs and systems (cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine , haematological, skeletal, central nervous system, dermatological) and, in severe cases, lead to death”. For example, “anorexia nervosa is associated with a 5-10 times higher mortality rate than in healthy people of the same age and sex”.

New treatment approaches from virtual reality

Anorexia nervosa is one of the most widespread eating disorders – remarks Sinpia – whose treatment requires a preliminary interception by the family doctor who then allows it to be sent to specialists, child neuropsychiatrists and nutritionists, who work as a team multidisciplinary. In most cases, the therapy involves the combination of a psychotherapeutic intervention on the patient and the family and a dietary/nutritional ‘rehabilitation’, in order to help the person with Dca understand the reasons for his or her suffering and to overcome it, and gradually recover a correct relationship with food.

But technological progress opens up innovative strategies. From the results of a recent all-Italian study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health’, new therapeutic approaches based on virtual reality emerge with “important results in subjects suffering from anorexia nervosa – the specialists report – This technology allows patients to be immersed in a virtual environment that adapts to their psychological state and can be particularly suitable for adolescents if presented as a game.In general, the implementation of virtual reality in clinical settings can also encourage greater patient participation, increasing the his confidence in real-world experiences”.