Ciudad Juarez.- During this back-to-school season, donations for the children of the Más que un Plato de Comida soup kitchen are decreasing. Through this medium, the soup kitchen requested sponsors for school supplies, backpacks, and uniforms for the soccer team.

The soup kitchen, located in the El Mezquital neighborhood, belongs to the association Compañerismos de Gracia, AC, which has been around for 16 years, said Delfina Hernández Dueñez, founder of the place. There are about 60 children, from 6 to 12 years old, who come two days a week due to the economic situation they are going through, she said. “Right now we have reduced the number of food we give out, we only have two days: Thursdays and Saturdays; we have many children, we have been doing this for several generations. Right now, in this season, there is a lot of shortage of children because they are missing their backpacks, there are fewer and fewer who donate to us, our support is through donations in kind,” said the person in charge of the place. Delfina started the soup kitchen as an adult because she lived in an orphanage and knows about shortages. “It arose through my gratitude, because as a child I was in an orphanage, I had nothing to eat and that left a mark on me a lot in my life,” she said. He said that there are still 15 children without a backpack, so they are looking for sponsors. The soup kitchen accepts donations of food and supplies for the children, such as tennis shoes, uniforms, school supplies and backpacks. For more information, those interested can call (656) 806-8453.

