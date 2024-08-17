Being in an emergency situation in your car, such as an accident or a sudden breakdown, is an undesirable, stressful and potentially dangerous experience. Following a car accident, drivers and passengers can be injured, disoriented or unable to call for help. In this situation, there is a need for launch an SOS to ask for help and assistance quickly using the emergency services present in new cars, namely the eCall system (Emergency Call), mandatory on all new cars from 2018.

SOS in the car, how eCall works

The system eCall is designed for these very circumstances. If the car suffers a severe impact, eCall is automatically activated, making a call to the European emergency number 112. This system not only sends the call, but also transmits vital information to rescuers, such as the exact location of the vehicle, the time of the accident and the direction of travel at the time of the impact. These details help emergency services quickly locate the scene of the accident, even if the driver is unconscious or unable to speak.

So here it is How it works ECALL/SOS:

The system dials the only emergency number European, 112, and establishes a connection voice with the nearest response center.

European, 112, and voice with the nearest response center. In addition to voice calling, eCall automatically transmits important information to emergency responders (for example the exact position of the vehicle, thanks to the integrated GPS).

(for example the exact position of the vehicle, thanks to the integrated GPS). In order to facilitate the dispatch of the necessary emergency vehicles, eCall also identifies the type of vehicle .

. The eCall It also provides the number of passengers to edge – if this information is available -.

to – if this information is available -. The eCall It also provides the direction of travel . Very useful information in the event of accidents on extra-urban roads.

. Very useful information in the event of accidents on extra-urban roads. If the driver is awake and therefore alert, eCall can provide more information about the situation.

Following an accident, if the driver does not respond to the automatically triggered call, emergency services are immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident.

But ECALL is not only useful in the event of accidents. Even in less serious situations, such as a mechanical failure or a car breaking down in an isolated area, the system can be activated manually by pressing the button, usually red in color with the words “SOS”. Simply press the button to start the phone call to contact help immediately.

The red SOS button usually located on top that allows you to start an emergency call to request help

eCall reports the exact position in case of SOS

Thanks to a precise location and an automatic call, emergency services can intervene more quickly, ensuring reduced emergency response times. The information shared by eCall allow rescuers to prepare in the best possible way when they have to intervene, therefore the automated service allows for greater efficiency of rescue operations. Therefore, by reducing response times and improving the efficiency of rescue operations, eCall can save many human lives.

What are the benefits of eCall?

More safety : eCall offers greater protection for those travelling in a vehicle.

: eCall offers greater protection for those travelling in a vehicle. Travel with peace of mind : knowing that in the event of an accident, emergency services will be automatically notified can provide greater peace of mind.

: knowing that in the event of an accident, emergency services will be automatically notified can provide greater peace of mind. Compatible with other technologies: eCall can be integrated with other driver assistance systems, such as automatic emergency braking systems.

eCall and Privacy

The system eCall Yes active only and exclusively at the time when the vehicle is involved in a road accident of serious level. Therefore for the rest of the time it stays off, and then inactive. This means that during normal driving no data is recorded or transmitted.

Furthermore, when the ECALL system makes an automatic call to 112, your personal data will be processed in accordance with EU data protection regulations. data protection. In short, emergency services will only receive the data needed to manage the incident. In addition, the data will be kept only for the time necessary, and subsequently they will come deleted.

eCall is a significant step towards safer mobility. Thanks to this system, road accidents will be helped in a timely manner, and the chances of survival will increase.

Can SOS in car be installed on cars approved before 2018?

Vehicle models with a previous approval As of 2018, they are not required to install it, but it is still possible to equip your vehicle with an emergency call system.

It is not easy to find an eCall system on the market that can be installed on cars that are not equipped with it.

Worth mentioning is the BOSCH device, the Call4U, which comes with a power supply to be inserted into the 12V cigarette lighter socket and a free app Call4U (for Android and iOS). The dialogue between the device and the smartphone is made possible thanks to Bluetooth 4.0 technology. In the event of an accident, the acceleration sensors and algorithms detect the impact and the App automatically sends the information and GPS data recorded at the time of the accident to the Cloud. The Call4U device was launched at a price of around 80 euros, but is difficult to find.