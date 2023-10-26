Jerusalem – Mohammed cries out this prayer in the middle of another dark night, barely illuminated by Israel’s intense bombing. His voice, along with that of NGOs and local journalists, is the only thing that gives us access to an unrecognizable Strip, on the brink of an “imminent public health catastrophe.” Without a ceasefire or continued influx of humanitarian aid including fuel, thirst, hunger, disease and a hospital blackout will further condemn the Palestinians in the enclave.

—”Words are difficult, but we wanted to know how you are, Mohammed…”

—”We are alive for now, thank God. But we can’t take it anymore. We don’t want anything, we don’t want (humanitarian) aid, what we want is for this to end.”

Since October 10, three days after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, calls, audios and texts from Mohammed Imad They always started the same. “We’re fine,” she said, preserving her strength. However, a couple of nights ago the tone of this 26-year-old pharmaceutical representative worsened, with exclamations of “Enough, we can’t take it anymore!” and the plea “let this nightmare end”.

Israel and Egypt continue to prevent other reporters from joining Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip, who work, suffer for their families and have lost at least 22 colleagues due to the military siege, blockade and bombings of the Israeli State. Hence, individuals like Imad, and humanitarian organizations on the ground, are the eyes, ears and voice of the destruction of the enclave.

A Palestinian man stands outside the building destroyed by the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip above Rafah, October 25, 2023. © Hatem Ali / AP

Also a thermometer, which first warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” that required a pause to help, and which now demands a ceasefire for the threat of an “imminent public health catastrophe”, as pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO). An urgent call given the combination of more than 7,000 deaths in “full morgues” or in mass graves, the stench of 1,200 bodies under the rubble, the overcrowding of 1.4 million forcibly displaced people and the lack of fuel to reactivate the sewer, waste and water desalination plants.

“There are no words to describe this. What you see on the news is nothing like what is happening,” he emphasizes. Imadwhose suffering is a reflection of so many others: separated from the rest of his family, refugee in the south with two aunts and their children, with a home in ruins and already “without any” water or food to eat.

“Total chaos”, “collapse” and “risk of becoming morgues”

This is the situation in the hospitals of the Strip, especially in those of Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, which are located in the north, in Gaza City. The Red Cross reveals scenes of “total chaos” and exhaustion of health personnel, who are caring for the wounded between the bombs and “running out of fuel and medical supplies.”

“They have not been able to return home for several days, working (in 24-hour shifts) in the harshest and most unimaginable conditions,” says the head of the ICRC mission in Gaza, William Schomburg, of the staff, adding that “there were strong attacks around us during our visit to Al-Quds and the entire hospital shook. The hospitals They should be sanctuaries for the wounded and sick, and today people don’t feel protected in them“.

Palestinians injured in Israeli bombings wait to be treated at a hospital in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, on October 25, 2023. © Hatem Moussa / AP

With each bombing, the news agencies show how the sequence is repeated: rescuers and civilians who come to help the wounded and remove those still alive under the stones and concrete; immediately afterwards, medical centers so “collapsed” that the injured, including those seriously injured, must remain on the ground; Added to this is that the hallways of some facilities are full of refugees who have nowhere to shelter.

A testimony provided by Doctors without borders portrays these “terrible conditions.” One of his surgeons in Al-Shifa, Dr. Obeid, had to amputate half the foot of a 9-year-old boy, on the floor, with “light sedation” and with his mother and sister in a wheelchair. present.

“Our operating room was full. We started operating on the floor (…) We amputated her in front of her mother because there is no space and her sister was waiting to be operated on next. You can’t imagine it. This 13-year-old girl waiting for They operated on her, looking at me, while I amputated half of her brother’s foot. It’s the best we can do. We can’t do more.”

How to do more, when since October 12 the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been warning of the worst: “As Gaza runs out of electricity, hospitals run out of electricity, putting people at risk. newborns in incubators and elderly patients receiving oxygen.Kidney dialysis is stopped and x-rays cannot be taken. The hospitals they risk becoming morgues“.

Dozens of premature babies depend on electricity to survive in their incubators, like in this hospital in Al-Shifa, Gaza City, on October 22, 2023. ©Stringer/Reuters

12 of 35 hospitals have already had to stop their services “due to damage caused by hostilities or lack of fuel.” Also 46 of 72 primary care clinics. However, in statements from the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), “pressure has increased on the centers that are still operational” not only to treat the wounded, but also chronic patients, including those who have cancer and have seen his chemotherapies cancelled.

Without fuel, life in Gaza will go out

“I was in Europe last month. In Greece, Sweden, Switzerland…” Mohammed Imad claims that talking or writing to someone calms him down. He sends photographs about the trip that he remembers in front of his only light, an almost melted red candle.

The Gazan neighborhoods—some completely razed in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia or the refugee camp Ash Shati’— have gone from power outages lasting hours or days, to complete darkness at night, barely illuminated by candles, flashlights or the impact of Israeli bombs.

Fuel is the greatest urgency at this moment and the line between inhumanity and hell in Gaza.

Well, in the light necessary to not disconnect from the world or to prevent hospitals from entering into an “unimaginable humanitarian catastrophe” (as the WHO reiterated), this energy is vital to operate the desalination plants that transform water into drinkable water, feed the population or launch waste sanitation and sewage plants.

For example, in the case of these plants, their paralysis is beginning to cause certain infectious diseases – and this is what our colleague Mar Romero Sala develops at the end of this ‘Health’ program – such as chickenpox, scabies or diarrhea, which spread more quickly due to overcrowding.

A woman and her children in front of a mattress and clothes drying in the hallway of a classroom converted into a makeshift shelter for displaced Palestinians at a UNRWA school, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 25, 2023. © Mahmud Hams / AFP

Although the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) —the largest in Gaza that shelters more than 600,000 displaced Palestinians beyond its capacity— is one click away from stopping its operations due to lack of fuel, Israel continues not to let in this material under the pretext that it reaches the hands of Hamas.

This, however, is also key to distributing the little water and food that has been able to enter through the Egyptian Rafah crossing, where tons of basic supplies accumulate, but without uninterrupted access we have only seen 74 trucks in six days, at least. 100 are required per day.

“Without fuel, there will be no water or bakeries; aid will not reach those who desperately need it. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance. Lack of fuel will further strangle the people of Gaza“.

The statements of the Director General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, convey the desperation of many NGOs, which, faced with the danger that there will be no ceasefire or nothing will change, have raised their announcements. Oxfam regional leader Sally Abi Khalil accused Israel of using “hunger as a weapon of war against civilians” from Gaza (…) who are being collectively punished in full view of the world“.

“Every moment we are watching and waiting for death”

These consequences are and will be suffered by specific people like the Palestinian-American translator. Jason Shawa and his family, who at the time of writing had traveled from the south to the north in search of a gas stove; or the famous ones on networks Bisan Owda either Muhammad Smirywho at every dawn report, like Imad, “alive.”

“Aren’t we all waiting for the next attack? It’s very difficult to maintain a positive attitude. I wonder if this killing machine will one day stop destroying families. My timeline is full of condolence messages,” he expresses on the platform x Najlahumanitarian worker and Jason’s wife.

Unprecedentedly and indiscriminately, Israel has launched more than 7,000 bombs in Gaza, showing that the south, where it asked more than 1.1 million Palestinians to leave “for their safety,” is not a safe place either. None of them are, especially for those who sleep on the streets, where a family has begun to wear bracelets with the reasoning that if they die they will be located more easily than a name written on the skin.

Palestinians search for survivors and bodies of victims among the rubble of buildings destroyed during an Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 26, 2023. © Mahmud Hams / AFP

It’s starting to get cold, money is scarce, hours are spent in vain finding food, and more than half of the dead are children —Israel killed more minors in 20 days than in two decades—, and in the middle a claim by the artist circus and father Majid Elmosalami 35 years old: “I just want the world to know that in Gaza we want to live as human beings (…) What we are seeing is a massacre that has to stop“.

Many Palestinians feel dehumanized (not just in the Strip), and that feeling adds to the weight of years and damage to mental health. “Every moment we are watching and waiting for death —Imad sentence—. “We have no fault to deserve this (…) I will never recover from what I am seeing.”

“I hope it’s over, I hope we’re still alive after this nightmare.”