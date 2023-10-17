There is great excitement among the fans of Dragon Ball in these days due to the announcement of the new animated series Dragon Ball Daima arriving next year, after all we are talking about an immortal brand which between manga, anime, video games and other multimedia works has created a following of millions of fans in the world . Staying on topic today we propose a new one C18 cosplay made by Italian soryu_geggy_cosplay.

C18 is one of the lethal cyborgs created by the evil Doctor Frost to assassinate Goku, the Red Ribbon’s sworn enemy. During the Cell saga she is introduced as an antagonist but as the story continues she becomes an ally of the Z Fighters, she falls in love with Krillin and has a daughter named Marron.

As we can see in the shots below, soryu_geggy_cosplay was inspired by the version of C18 seen in Dragon Ball Z. The result is a classic cosplay, simple but always of great impact and with attention to every detail.