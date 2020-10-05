The transfer market closes this Monday and between the teams of LaLiga SmartBank the name of Sory kaba. As you may have learned ACE, the Midtjylland forward is on the agenda for Espanyol, Mallorca and Girona to reinforce his attack before a last minute exit from RDT, Budimir or Stuani. Against the Spanish teams is the Danish team’s Champions League qualification. The maximum European competition is the best showcase for the Guinean forward to show his talent in front of Atalanta, Liverpool and Ajax.

The trident of doubts heads it Raúl de Tomás. The Espanyol player has sounded for West Bromwich Albion, Seville Y Barcelona. The Real Madrid youth squad arrived at the Parakeet team in the winter market for 22.5 million euros and became the most expensive signing in the history of Espanyol. The descent to Second and his record, six million gross, leave their continuity in the air.

Before Budimir He was revealed as one of the scoring revelations of LaLiga 19/20 with Mallorca. The Croatian achieved 13 goals and has sounded to reach Valladolid as well as the second top scorer from 19/20, Christian stuani. The Uruguayan, who scored 29 goals, has a great poster in the market and it is possible that he will end up in Pucela or live a second stage in the Spanish. In case of leaving any of the three the favorite to replace them is Sory kaba. The Guinean forward knows Spanish football after playing 64 games with him Elche between Second and Second B and score 24 goals.