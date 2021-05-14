Sorvilán Town Hall is rebuilding it seafront promenade, ripping up the surface to lay a new one.

They’ve also laid out buoys to mark out where boats etc can land and launch from the beach, in preparation for the summer.

Furthermore, they have put up signboards in braille, built a wooden cabin to serve both as an information office, as well as somewhere to look after small children.

With June just around the corner and San Juan, with the winter and spring gales all but passed, the walkways down to the water and litter bins and other containers have been installed.

All of the above has required funds, which have amounted to 249,897 euros, obtained as a grant from the Junta de Andalucía.

The Provincial Delegate for Tourisim, Gustavo Rodríguez, made a visit to see for himself how work was proceeding: “tourism is a fundamental part of Andalucía’s economy, being a source for generating wealth and employment, which is why our coast must be ready to receive tourists this summer, ”he said.

(News: Sorvilan, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)