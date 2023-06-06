The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works revealed that the number of beneficiaries of the “Zayed Hajj Program” grant, since its inception, has exceeded 14,000 citizens and foreigners from all over the world, pointing out that this year the program received more than 5,000 requests from citizens who wish to Performing Hajj at the Foundation’s expense, 600 of them were selected after the electronic sorting process, with priority given to senior citizens, provided that the program’s regiments set off for the Holy Land on June 23.

In detail, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation announced yesterday the completion of sorting applications for citizens applying to perform the Hajj for the current year, through its annual program, stressing that the process of sorting applications for those wishing to perform the duty at the expense of the Foundation was done electronically, taking into account Several requirements and priorities, the most important of which is giving priority to senior citizens with limited income, who have never performed Hajj before, and their spouses and children accompanying them.

The Zayed Hajj Program is one of the foundation’s main programs, as it provides grants to low-income individuals to perform the Hajj – the fifth pillar of Islam – by sending 1,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land, including 600 from within the country, and 400 from abroad.

The Foundation stated, during a media briefing organized yesterday, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, that it had transferred the citizens who were selected for Hajj this season to approved Hajj campaigns, so that they could complete the registration procedures and travel to the Holy Land.

The Director General of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, confirmed that the Foundation has finished sorting the applications of citizens that it received in preparation for selecting 600 citizens from among the applicants, who meet the conditions it set to perform the Hajj from inside the country, indicating that the program The Hajj carried out by the Foundation enjoys great support from the leadership, and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works.

Al-Falahi indicated that the Foundation is following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in dispatching those wishing to perform the Hajj rituals, in light of their inability to pay their costs, as priorities are taken into account in selecting acceptable numbers that meet the conditions, explaining that An introductory meeting will be organized for the pilgrims whose requests have been approved by the Foundation, to make them aware and explain the steps and stages of travel and the most important requirements that the pilgrim needs, with the aim of providing the best services to the pilgrims and facilitating them.

The Director of Projects and Programs Department at the Foundation, Dr. Ibrahim Al Zaabi, confirmed that the process of sorting applications submitted to the Zayed Hajj Program was carried out electronically, as the sorting took place according to the priorities that were previously set, pointing out that an administrative team from the Foundation undertakes the tasks of coordinating with pilgrims and Hajj campaigns, and carrying out at their convenience, by providing the required instructions.

Al-Zaabi reviewed the Zayed Program plan for Hajj, explaining that the Foundation will start next Sunday by organizing introductory meetings for pilgrims, in the presence of preachers licensed by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, to introduce pilgrims to the rituals of Hajj and answer their inquiries, in addition to the presence of representatives of the Hajj campaigns, provided that the program regiments go to Saudi Arabia on June 23. In response to a question by «Emirates Today», about the total number of citizens applying to the institution with Hajj applications, and the criteria that were adopted to sort the applicants’ applications, Al Zaabi said: “This year, the institution received more than 5,000 requests from citizens who wish to perform Hajj through the institution, and since Closing the door to receive applications. The Foundation has begun work to sort applicants’ applications according to three main criteria and priorities. The first is that the applicant has never performed Hajj before, and that he be a senior citizen, in addition to the need for him to be a person with limited income.

Al-Zaabi revealed that the total number of citizens who have benefited from the “Zayed Hajj Program” since its launch so far has exceeded 14,000 pilgrims, expressing his hope that the charity’s share of the number of Hajj permits will increase during the coming period, especially in light of the large increase in the number of applicants for Hajj through the institution. .

With regard to Hajj requests submitted to the Foundation from outside the country, Al Zaabi stated that there is cooperation between the Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through which the country’s embassies around the world undertake the process of sorting applications and selecting those who meet the conditions, provided that the total number of those selected reaches 400 applicants. Pointing out that the conditions and criteria for selecting applicants for Hajj do not differ between citizens and non-citizens.

Hajj, 91 years old

The Director of Projects and Programs Department at the Foundation, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, confirmed that the Foundation has given attention and priority to the category of senior citizens who are unable to bear the expenses of Hajj, who are chosen from the various emirates of the country,

According to the program prepared in advance for this trip, pointing out that the screening process resulted in the selection of a large number of senior citizens over the age of 64.

Al-Zaabi indicated that there is a 91-year-old citizen among the senior citizens who were chosen to perform the ritual this year.

He added that the institution will allow one of his relatives to travel with him as an escort, to help him perform the religious rituals and meet his needs.

