The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the total number of privileges, gifts and financial rewards that will be offered to the winners of the first session of the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market amounts to 9 million dirhams, noting that the winners in the individual category will receive cash prizes worth 100 thousand dirhams for first place. 50 thousand dirhams for second place, 25 thousand dirhams for third place, in addition to 11 thousand dirhams for each winner from fourth to tenth places, with various gifts for the winners and participants exceeding 900 thousand dirhams.

According to the Ministry, the winners will be announced during an honoring ceremony on November 23, after being identified by the relevant committees that have almost finished evaluating more than 3,500 applications nominated for the award in its three categories (enterprises, workforce, and business services partners), with the winners receiving a prize. A group of prizes and gifts presented by the Ministry, in addition to in-kind gifts provided by a group of the Ministry’s partners, namely the Fazaa Programme, Al Habtoor Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Al Maya Group, Al Yasra Group, Apparel Group, in addition to the Insurance Complex.

The Ministry stated that the four establishments that will achieve first place in the “Leading Establishment” category will receive a “First Category Classification” for a period of one year, according to which they will receive discounts on transaction and procedure fees amounting to an average of 1.5 million dirhams for each establishment, while distinguished establishments will receive “ “Diamond classification,” which grants advantages, such as “a fast track and priority for completing transactions, providing a special account manager to meet the customer’s needs, immediate technical support and quick technical solutions, specialized training programs on the ministry’s initiatives, periodic reports on the latest labor market decisions and legislation, and highlighting the achievements of establishments.” In the Labor Market magazine issued monthly by the Ministry, establishments are invited to preview the Ministry’s new services before launching them to the public.