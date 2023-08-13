Dhe invisible hand of the market is a bit uncomfortable, so some prefer to let the state take it. Rightly so. Let’s take the petrol price brake. Last year, with a reduced tax rate, it buffered the rising fuel costs for three months, which still leaves some knowledgeable observers wondering why it was not extended to charging stations for electric cars. If the market doesn’t work the way the plan envisages, then you have to intervene. Sustainable success is tangible.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

These days the liter Super costs only 1.90 euros. If you find this expensive, you have to realize that it has already cost 2 euros. It’s like electricity. It’s also dirt cheap now, the suppliers charge just 30 cents. Plus higher basic fee, petitesse. Stupid if you look at your bill two years ago, it was 22 cents per kWh. Even inflation doesn’t hurt anymore, 6.2 percent, a joke compared to the last few months. Still, we would advise holding on to the 1 percent completed home loan and enjoying it.

Because everything is going so well and is cheaper than it has been for a long time, the plans to switch to the electricity industry are also working as intended. For the sake of simplicity, take the pet projects of non-political supply and demand development, i.e. electric cars and heat pumps. According to the federal government, 15 million electric cars will be driving on German roads in 2030. There are currently 1 million. From now on, 2 million electric cars will have to be newly registered every year, a quadrupling will work. Just like Germany is becoming a Mecca for heat pumps. According to the Federal Minister of Economics, 500,000 units need to be installed every year. In the first seven months of the year, the number of applications fell by 60 percent to 56,000. Citizens are really haphazard: they get information, calculate things, vote with their feet. Downright market economy, unheard of.