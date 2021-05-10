It must be said: he must have been one, if not the most, important of the 20th century presidents of the United States. The one whose initials already say it all: FDR ( Ef-Di-Ar) there is only one. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the promoter of the famous New Deal, an economic plan based on the active intervention of the State that took that country out of the Great Depression of the financial crash of 1929.

Roosevelt was also the president who brought the US into World War II, against the Nazis, after the attack on Pearl Harbor. “A date that will live in infamy”, He said. And he starred in a famous photo with Winston Churchill and Stalin, in Yalta, kick-starting the creation of the UN, which would mark the beginning of the end for Hitler, whom he did not see commit suicide because just 18 days before he died after a stroke.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, with Churchill and Stalin in Yalta, on February 12, 1945.

Roosevelt’s name is still in effect. Joe Biden announced 1.9 billion! dollars to alleviate the consequences and post-pandemic poverty and it was instantaneous: the memory of FDR was replicated around the world.

Argentina, of course, was the exception: here Alberto Fernández spoke of “Juan Domingo Biden”, for Perón, something that one of his senators, Jorge Taiana, criticized: “I don’t like that of Juan Domingo Biden. In any case, Franklin Delano Biden ”, he corrected.

In all that (and more) I think every day that I hit Roosevelt Street, that it does not honor such a great man.

Forced exit to Avenida del Libertador, there is no time of day that is not an obstacle course, the national capital of the beacons lit, an endless zigzagging of cars, vans and trucks in double file, a trace that shits in the traffic regulations .Y bueh: impossible not to insult. “Roosevelt, the pu …”, comes out alone.

So sorry Roosevelt. It is not with you.