In an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien” on Sunday, Macron warned of the arrival of far-right leader Marine Le Pen to power in the elections scheduled for 2027.

Macron’s popularity has declined in the recent period, against the backdrop of a controversial project to reform the retirement system, which specifically stipulated raising the legal age from 62 to 64 years.

The proposal was met with popular protests, which were further angered by Macron’s decision in April to pass the amendment under a constitutional mechanism without putting it to a vote in the National Assembly because there was no majority in favor of it.

Since the pension reform was introduced in January, Macron has been closely associated with the Elysee Palace, leaving his prime minister, Elizabeth Bourne, at the forefront of promoting and defending this proposition throughout France.

“The mistake made was probably not being present enough to give substance to this reform and push it myself,” Macron said. “I have to re-engage in the public debate because some things are not clear.”

“So I do it everywhere,” the French president added.

The 45-year-old president’s visits to various regions were met with protest movements by those opposed to amending the retirement system.

Macron stressed that the “anger” expressed by the French over reforming the retirement system “will not prevent me from continuing to move” between the various regions of the republic.

Macron’s remarks came the day after an opinion poll showed that more than 70 percent of French people are dissatisfied with his performance, with a decline in his popularity mainly due to the controversy over reforming the pension system.

This percentage is close to the lowest level of Macron’s popularity (23 percent), which was recorded in December 2018 at the height of the “yellow vest” crisis.

Likewise, Macron’s statements came on the eve of the anniversary of his re-election as president for a second term, when he outperformed his rival, Le Pen, in the second round of the 2022 elections.