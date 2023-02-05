Sorry if I exist: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, a 2014 film directed by Riccardo Milani will be broadcast in prime time on Sky Cinema. The protagonists are two names that animated the last years of Italian entertainment: Raoul Bova and Paola Cortellesi. Below we see the plot and the cast of the film.
Plot
The story of Sorry if I exist tells of Serena, a woman who has a brilliant career behind her which took place mostly in London. Serena is an architect born in Abruzzo but after the London chapter she chooses to return to Italy and work in Rome. But Serena, she also knows that it will be difficult to find a job worthy of her qualifications in Italy, which is why she accepts the redevelopment project of the Corviale district in the capital. But, to get it, she Serena has to pretend to be a man. In the meantime she meets Francesco, a divorced gay man who immediately becomes her friend and to whom she asks for help for her project.
Sorry if I exist: the cast of the film
As already anticipated, the cast of Scusate se esisto focuses entirely on the two protagonists. Raoul Bova in this case plays Francesco, while Paola Cortellesi plays Serena. Below we see the actors and characters of the cast:
- Paola Cortellesi as Serena Bruno
- Raoul Bova: Francesco
- Corrado Fortuna: Peter
- Lunette Savino: Michela
- Marco BocciNicholas
- Ennio Fantastichini: Dr. Ripamonti
- Cesare BocciVolponi
- Stefania Rocca: Maria
- Federica De Cola: Martina
- Beatrice VendraminMonica
- Simon Grechi: Marco
- Antonio D’Ausilio: Employee fake Juventus fan
- Filomena Macro as Aunt Clementina (Serena’s aunt)
- Franca Di Cicco: Serena’s mother
- Valeria Flore: Waitress
Streaming and TV
Where to see Sorry if I exist on live TV and live streaming? The film, as already anticipated, will be broadcast on Sunday 5 February 2023 in prime time, at 21.15, on Sky Cinema Uno. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW.
