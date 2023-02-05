Sorry if I exist: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, a 2014 film directed by Riccardo Milani will be broadcast in prime time on Sky Cinema. The protagonists are two names that animated the last years of Italian entertainment: Raoul Bova and Paola Cortellesi. Below we see the plot and the cast of the film.

Plot

The story of Sorry if I exist tells of Serena, a woman who has a brilliant career behind her which took place mostly in London. Serena is an architect born in Abruzzo but after the London chapter she chooses to return to Italy and work in Rome. But Serena, she also knows that it will be difficult to find a job worthy of her qualifications in Italy, which is why she accepts the redevelopment project of the Corviale district in the capital. But, to get it, she Serena has to pretend to be a man. In the meantime she meets Francesco, a divorced gay man who immediately becomes her friend and to whom she asks for help for her project.

Sorry if I exist: the cast of the film

As already anticipated, the cast of Scusate se esisto focuses entirely on the two protagonists. Raoul Bova in this case plays Francesco, while Paola Cortellesi plays Serena. Below we see the actors and characters of the cast:

Paola Cortellesi as Serena Bruno

Raoul Bova: Francesco

Corrado Fortuna: Peter

Lunette Savino: Michela

Marco BocciNicholas

Ennio Fantastichini: Dr. Ripamonti

Cesare BocciVolponi

Stefania Rocca: Maria

Federica De Cola: Martina

Beatrice VendraminMonica

Simon Grechi: Marco

Antonio D’Ausilio: Employee fake Juventus fan

Filomena Macro as Aunt Clementina (Serena’s aunt)

Franca Di Cicco: Serena’s mother

Valeria Flore: Waitress

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sorry if I exist on live TV and live streaming? The film, as already anticipated, will be broadcast on Sunday 5 February 2023 in prime time, at 21.15, on Sky Cinema Uno. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW.