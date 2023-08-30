Sorry if I exist: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 30 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, Scusate se esisto, a 2014 film directed by Riccardo Milani, starring Paola Cortellesi and Raoul Bova, will be broadcast. The film is inspired by the project of the Italian architect Guendalina Salimei for the redevelopment of the Corviale. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

With a brilliant professional career in London behind her, Serena, an architect from Abruzzo, decided to return to work in Italy, in Rome. However, for a woman to obtain a job worthy of her qualifications proves difficult and she, in order to obtain a redevelopment project for the Corviale district, decides to pass herself off as the assistant of a male architect. In Rome, meanwhile, she meets Francesco, a divorced gay man, with whom she forms a deep friendship and whom she will ask to be the puppet for her project.

Sorry if I exist: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Sorry if I exist, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Paola Cortellesi as Serena Bruno

Raoul Bova: Francesco

Corrado Fortuna: Peter

Lunette Savino: Michela

Marco BocciNicholas

Ennio Fantastichini: Dr. Ripamonti

Cesare BocciVolponi

Stefania Rocca: Maria

Federica De Cola: Martina

Beatrice VendraminMonica

Simon Grechi: Mark

Antonio D’Ausilio: Employee fake Juventus fan

Filomena Macro as Aunt Clementina (Serena’s aunt)

Franca Di Cicco: Serena’s mother

Ermanno Spera: Slave72

Valeria Flore: Waitress

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sorry if I hesitate on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 30 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.