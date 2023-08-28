Wolfgang Rieke interrogated for two hours in Vicenza by dr. Gianesini. The haulier’s lawyer asked for house arrest in Germany or alternatively in Vicenza, with the availability for the electronic bracelet

Ciro Scognamiglio

“Sorry, but I didn’t see.” Wolfgang Rieke, the German lorry driver accused of having run over and killed Davide Rebellin on 30 November last year in Montebello Vicentino, was interrogated today for two hours by the Gip Nicolo Gianesini, and according to judicial sources he answered all the questions for two hours questions about the accident that cost the life of the champion from Vicenza, who was 51 years old.

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, workouts and expert advice.

See also WRC | Rally Portugal, SS13: Neuville overtakes Lappi and returns to third Rieke, currently detained in Vicenza after handing himself over to the Italian authorities last week in execution of the European Arrest Warrant, apologized for what happened, reiterating that he had not been aware of Rebellin’s presence at the scene of the accident. He is accused of vehicular homicide and hit and run. Rieke’s lawyer, Andrea Nardin, has asked for an alternative measure to prison: house arrest in Germany, or in Vicenza with the availability for the electronic bracelet.