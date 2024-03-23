Every time we feel pain or suffer physical damage, we should all learn to listen to our bodies. This is because we have a limit that should never be exceeded. This concept is valid for all people, even for showbiz characters. Exactly for this reason, Amber Angiolini he decided to take a break to recover from his injury.

Amber Angiolini

Amber Angiolini is an Italian singer, actress and television and radio presenter, known throughout the world for her talent. For more than 30 years, Ambra has delighted television and radio audiences with her friendliness and intelligence. In this last period the woman has focused a lot on the theater, performing in many Italian cities. Thanks to her splendid interpretations, hundreds of Italians were able to dream for the entire duration of the performance. Unfortunately however, a injury forced the actress to stop.

During one of her last shows the actress suffered a muscle injury which forced her to cancel several dates. As Ambra herself writes on an Instagram post, during the show on March 8 at the Duse Theater, an ugly one muscle injury it made it difficult for her to finish the show. Ambra Angiolini, an energetic and strong woman, did not give up and concluded her theatrical performance.

The evenings scheduled until April 5th have been cancelled, but the actress reassures that she will make up every date. Ambra will most likely return to the stage for the evenings in Genoa, Brescia and Milan. For other appointments, it will be necessary to wait, but the Angels reassures that the tickets purchased will still be valid.

In a video Ambra updates her fans on her health conditions, and apparently her absence from the stage is confirmed. The presenter explains that the lesion was confirmed by an ultrasound and appears to be stable, but she needs to therapies and rest to be able to recover as best as possible. There are many messages of support and support, which are helping the actress in this complicated moment.