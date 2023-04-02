Sunday, April 2, 2023
"Sorry, I already took another plane": Shakira is already flying and announces it with a message

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
"Sorry, I already took another plane": Shakira is already flying and announces it with a message


Shakira leaves Barcelona

The woman from Barranquilla published her flight with an Instagram story.

The Barranquillera published her flight with an Instagram story.

The Barranquillera will move to Miami with Sasha and Milan.

It was recently learned that Shakira began her move to Miami, along with her children along with Sasha and Milan. This was stated by Vanitatis from the Spanish outlet El Confidencial, in an exclusive published on March 31, 2023.

According to the article, the trip would take place between this week and the next, at two different times, since the artist will not only leave with her children, but will also move in with her parents: William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll.

Now, Shakira has shaken all her followers with a new publication on social networks. In an Instagram story, made during the flight, the Barranquillera wrote: “But things are not always like mornings. Sometimes we run but we don’t arrive. Never doubt that I’ll be here.”

For his part, Piqué would be angry. According to the reporter Andrés Guerra, from ‘La Vanguardia’, sources close to the ex-Barcelona player assure that he is quite upset with the decision.

This was the singer’s publication.

According to Guerra, in his article entitled “Gerard Piqué’s tremendous anger over the hasty departure of Shakira and the children”, the world champion in 2010 would be disconcerted because he had not even been notified of the decision.

“The ex-soccer player believes that it is a life change of sufficient depth to have had the opportunity to say something,” reads the aforementioned note.

