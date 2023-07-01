With videoThere is also a lot of attention for the slavery apologies in the international media on Saturday afternoon. The American newspaper The New York Times, news service Reuters and the British newspaper The Daily Mail, among others, wrote articles about the speech of the Dutch king during the National Commemoration of Slavery History.



Interior editorial



Jul 1 2023

The subject was also covered on the French news channel France 24, the American news channel ABC News and the CGTN channel of the Chinese public broadcaster.

The speech that the king gave today during Keti Koti in which he apologized for the slavery past has been received positively. Members of the House of Representatives who attended the commemoration of slavery in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam are impressed.

Don Ceder (Christian Union) speaks of ‘a historic moment’. In his own words, he saw ‘many tears’ flowing around him when the king apologized. Prime Minister Mark Rutte did that earlier. But the king “also represents the institution that has been the highest authority over the centuries,” says Ceder. The fact that he now repeats those excuses is “not only beautiful, but it also has a healing effect. I think it really unleashed something.”

D66 member Jorien Wuite has ‘a warm heart’ left over from the king’s speech. “I think we made history together today.” The Netherlands is also setting the tone internationally, she thinks. Wuite also points to the prominent position of the king in the Caribbean part of the kingdom. “We should not underestimate that. When it comes out of his mouth, it has even more meaning.”

Sylvana Simons of BIJ1 was “impressed from the very first sentence” by the king’s speech. The fact that he asked for forgiveness in addition to the apology touched her. “I think it shows greatness if you dare to do that.” At the same time, she calls it “only right that the king takes moral responsibility” by speaking. “Much of what has happened has happened in the name of the king.” Moreover, according to recent research, the Oranges ‘benefited amply’ from the colonial past. See also Michelle denies bribery and says she has audio of the person who made the accusation

Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection), Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations), Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) and Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the National Commemoration of Slavery History. © ANP



Laura Bromet (GroenLinks) thought the meeting was ‘very beautiful and emotional’. She is pleased that in his speech the king also addressed Dutch people who find it exaggerated to make excuses, and appealed to their empathy. “After these words, we must work hard to eliminate the inequality that still exists as a result of slavery.”

‘Brave’

PvdA leader Attje Kuiken calls it “courageous” that the king also addressed people “who may think differently about these excuses”. According to her, it shows “the search for connection”. According to Kuiken, the speech also made it clear “how the man behind the king, Willem-Alexander van Oranje, struggles with the history of his own family”.

VVD member Pim van Strien heard “a personal and weighted speech from the king about the slavery past”. He calls it “meaningful” that he, as head of state, has now also apologized. “Apologies that were received with cheers and emotions here in the Oosterpark.”

Cheers

The visitors of the Keti Koti Festival on Amsterdam’s Museumplein greeted King Willem-Alexander’s words of apology with enthusiastic cheers and applause. Hundreds of attendees watched live via screens to the official part of the commemoration a few kilometers away in the capital, in the Oosterpark. King Willem-Alexander also makes personal apologies for slavery and the lack of action against inhuman cruelty. He also asks forgiveness that his own ancestors did not stand up against the atrocities: “There was a moral obligation to act, but I ask forgiveness for the lack of action.” See also A victory from behind

It is unique for a monarch that the king apologized, but that also fits ‘with a trend’, according to historian and author Arnout van Cruyningen. He wrote books about the royal family and specializes in the European monarchy. According to Van Cruyningen, more and more European countries are being held accountable for their colonial past.

It is not the first time that King Willem-Alexander has apologized for the role of the Netherlands in history. In March 2020, he apologized in Indonesia for the Dutch violence during Indonesia’s struggle for independence.

Ongoing conversation

Prominent figures of the Dutch government also gave speeches in other places today. For example, Minister Carola Schouten pleaded for a ‘continuing conversation’ about the Dutch slavery past. Schouten was present in the Nieuwe Kerk in Middelburg during a commemoration of the slavery past and the celebration of its abolition, exactly 150 years ago.

At the end of last year, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the actions of the Dutch state in the past. Many provinces, cities and banks have already done so. In the Nieuwe Kerk in Middelburg, the mayor of that city and the King’s Commissioner in Zeeland express their already announced apologies.

King Willem Alexander in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam. © Brunopress



“Those apologies offer room for recovery,” said Schouten. The deputy prime minister emphasized that knowledge of the past, awareness and recognition contribute to “recovery and a society in which everyone feels seen and heard. Today is all about that. It marks a new step in a perhaps uncomfortable, confrontational and sometimes vulnerable search for how this part of the past can find a lasting place in our collective memory.” See also "MasterChef" winner gives Janja a "treat"

According to Schouten, it is crucial in this search to ensure that the conversations that have started on this theme continue to be held. “The process of awareness has been going on for some time, but it will certainly take some time. Perhaps a number of generations,” says Schouten. “That is why the cabinet supports, in addition to cities, municipalities and provinces, initiatives that want to pay structural attention to this.”

‘Living Past’

The ChristenUnie politician called the Dutch slavery past ‘a living past. It continues in the present.’ Schouten gave examples of discrimination in education (“invariably receive a lower advice at school”) and in the labor market (“not being accepted for the job for which you do have good papers”). “The government, but also all of us, must continue to fight racism and discrimination. In word and in deed.”

The reaction of PVV leader Geert Wilders is short. “Not on my behalf,” he said on Twitter.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

A colorful Bigi Spikri parade passes through Amsterdam towards the Oosterpark in honor of the Keti Koti celebration. Amsterdam’s Oosterpark is the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery. © ANP

