Paul Pogba has resumed training at Continassa. He is the first to inaugurate Juventus’ new 2023-24 season, having just returned to Turin on a private flight from Miami. The Frenchman worked there throughout the summer, with the aim of leaving his physical problems behind him to be available to Max Allegri again in the second half. From today and throughout the week he will work with the support of a trainer, so as to make less effort when he finds his teammates.

RECOVERY

—

The Juventus meeting is scheduled for 10 July: those who have been involved in the national team during the summer, however, will be entitled to a few more days of vacation. Pogba is among those players who will be present at the restart, who will do athletic tests in the first few days and then gradually increase their workloads. The midfielder wants to completely remove the bad memories of last July, in particular the injury to the lateral meniscus which immediately condemned him to a horrendous season. He reconnects with enthusiasm and with the hope of finding his condition again soon: at the end of the first training session he showed himself available to the fans, to whom he granted selfies and autographs for a few minutes.