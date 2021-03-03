Danmachi, the short name for Dungeon ni Deai or Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka or Is it wrong to fall in love in a dungeon?, is an anime premiered in 2015., which in turn was based on the original light novel work.

This animated adaptation had done well, and had a normal acceptance among the Japanese public and part of the international audience. However, this seems to have changed with the most recent compilation volume for the third season.

According to the user data of Twitter @RanobeSugoiIn its launch week, this compilation of the anime sold only 2,194 copies.

The bundle contains 3 episodes of the anime and bonus collectibles such as exclusive art cards, the soundtrack, and even a short story:

TV Anime BD / DVD sales debut – Light Novel Category (Feb 22 ~ 28)

• Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina Vol.2: 4,067

• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III Vol. 3: 2,194

• The Misfit of Demon King Academy Vol. 6: 2,095

• Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Vol.2: 207+ pic.twitter.com/mzn860Sd6s – Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) March 2, 2021

Why did Danmachi’s popularity drop?

The problem is that perhaps these numbers are acceptable for titles that debut, or that are not so well known, however, the case of Danmachi It is different.

With a third season aired in 2019, the community assumed its popularity was higher.

Also, this worries some fans because the fourth season of the anime for Danmachi is scheduled to arrive in 2022, with official confirmation and everything.

We do not know if these low sales in Japan ultimately affect the decisions they make in Warner Bros. Anime about this project.

We recommend you: This cosplay pays tribute to Hestia, DanMachi’s most beloved goddess.

We hope that Bell, Hestia and company do better in the coming weeks, and that the future of Danmachi don’t look so uncertain.

Do you like this anime? Why do you think its popularity has stalled lately? Let us know in the comments.



