Sorrow | Alias ​​Maisie asked Flow’s Nick Cave a surprising question, but the answer was even more surprising

Today, the rock icon performing in Helsinki publishes an empathetic newsletter, which is a kind of antithesis of argumentative Twitter rants.

Love, death, pain, frenzy and religious metaphors. It is known today, Sunday, when Nick Cave performs with his amazing band Bad Seeds in Helsinki at the Flow festival.

A dramatic rock spectacle can be expected, where the mood swings from furious apocalyptic mood to melancholy.

Australian Nick Cave, 64, is a singer, musician, songwriter, writer, poet and actor. He is a great performer who knows how to wrap the audience around his little finger night after night. But there is more to him.

Nick Cave founded in 2018 The Red Hand Files -newsletter and website, the idea of ​​which is extremely simple. Cave asks his fans questions, which he then answers about once a week.

To be unique what makes the newsletter is the way Cave writes these answers.

The answers are wise, empathetic, profound and honest.

The Red Hand Files is kind of the antithesis of argumentative Twitter rants.

Nick Cave’s responses to his fans are like personal letters where he communicates directly to another person. Even if a person is a stranger, he writes to an acquaintance.

Cave seems to really sympathize. He is an expert in the experience of grief, having lost two of her sons. Therefore, a large part of the fans’ questions are about death – how to cope with the loss and grief of a loved one.

Cave has an amazing ability to comfort.

“Nick Cave has found a new gentle way to use the internet,” the Englishman captioned The Guardian-magazine his story From The Red Hand Files.

Cave is said that he gets about 50 questions every day. He says he reads them all and chooses the ones he feels he can answer.

“The questions are often like strange and brutal underground poetry. And like poems, they must be read carefully and accurately. Reading questions has become a central part of my daily work,” Cave wrote in 2020 in his newsletter number 97.

Sometimes the questions are surprising, like a few weeks ago in letter number 201.

Pseudonym Maisie from London askedwho Cave hopes will win Love Island.

Love Island is a popular British reality TV format in which a group of singles are placed in a villa where they try to find a partner. This summer, the eighth production season of the series has been running in Britain. In Finland, the series is presented by MTV3.

Cave is known for its cultured decadent image. And perhaps the last thing you’d imagine she’d want to discuss with her fans is a reality TV dating show.

But that’s just how Cave chose Maisie’s question to answer.

In fact, there were two questions in that newsletter. Along with corn, a nickname Sharon asked what is the biggest difference between Cave and his wife (Susie Bick) in between.

“Right now, the most telling difference is that Susie is watching Love Island and I don’t,” Cave replied.

Cave explained that his wife watches the series because one of the contestants, Lucawas once theirs Arthur-his son’s friend. Through this, they also got to know Luca’s parents.

When 15-year-old Arthur died accidentally in 2015, Luca’s mother Mary was closely supporting the Cave family in the following weeks.

“He gave a lesson on how to deal with grieving people. There is no need to say anything, it is more important to do something. Making tea, cooking a meal,” Nick Cave wrote.

Because of this, Cave says his wife is watching Love Island and cheering Luca on to victory.

“I hope Luca wins too – and I hope he wins soon so I can get my TV back,” Cave wrote.

Love Island ended at the beginning of August, and Luca finished second.

So Cave can watch on TV Love Island instead something completely different. But what does he really want to see there?

I have to ask about it From The Red Hand Files.