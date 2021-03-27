There are those who could underestimate the success of Sara Sorribes on her tour of Mexico, with her first title won in Guadalajara against Bouchard and the semifinals the following week in Monterrey, because it was about two 250 tournaments without the top of the circuit. Well then, the Castellón demonstrates in Miami, a WTA 1,000, that that was a warning and that she is prepared to compete against the best players in the world, with more and better resources. In his premiere he starred in an incredible comeback against Bernarda Pera, when he raised a 5-1 in the third set, and this Friday he repeated the feat, although this time, nothing more and nothing less than against the 14th in the ranking, finalist of the last Australian Open and semifinalist of the US Open 2020. One of the most fit players in world women’s tennis: Jennifer Brady. “You’re a fucking animal” (“You’re a fucking animal”), he said during the final greeting on the net while giving him a strong pat on the shoulder.

And it is that Sara won 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in 2h: 22 and destroyed her rival, literally. He made her run so much with his masterful changes of direction and the variety of his blows, that she ended up injured in the thigh of her right leg. In fact, with 3-1 on the scoreboard of the third set in favor of the Spanish, the 25-year-old American, one more than Sorribes, was completely blocked and had to serve from below because she could barely move. The heat 825 degrees at night), the humidity (81%) and the kilometers were endured much better by the player who trains Silvia Soler, who reached almost all the losses that his rival threw at him and will face on Sunday in the third round, a height at which he arrives for the first time in Miami with humility but full of morals, the Kazakh Elena Rybakina (21st favorite). “This is one of the best games I have ever played. I am super happy,” he said at a press conference.

The result and the sensations of the first set, with the American in command and dominating plan, did not presage what happened later. Sara imposed her rhythm, held on, attacked when she could and barely had to defend herself, although when she did, it also turned out well. These qualities and her mental strength to a first-class and very stubborn opponent, gave her a very prestigious victory against a tennis player who had already won in the previous one in Beijing three years ago, when it had not yet exploded. He adds to the one he achieved against Naomi Osaka in the Federation Cup last year, not to mention the rosco he made to Sabalenka also in 2020, although in the end he did not win. Sorribes keeps getting bigger.