Sara Sorribes said goodbye to the Australian tour on Monday after presenting her resignation at the Phillip Island Trophy, in the WTA 250 organized for the players who had been eliminated in the first two rounds of the Australian Open. The Castellón I was going to play in the second round against the Japanese Misaki Doi and also in doubles, along with the Ukrainian Marie Bouzkova, but she abandoned in both tables, probably due to some physical problem.

Sorribes had just won the Russian Liudmila Samsonova in her debut, in a tough match that was resolved in three sets with two tie-breaks. Previously, in the first Grand Slam of the season she had been eliminated in its premiere by local Daria Gravrilova and also failed to advance the week before in the Gisppsland Trophy, an event in which the American Catherine McNally cut him off.

Following the elimination of number one seed Sofia Kenin, the big favorite is the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who plays today against the American Madison Brengle. Tennis players of the quality of Kasatkina, Collins and Martic are still in competition.

