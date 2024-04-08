The third edition of Sorrento Roads by 1000 Miglia ended on Sunday, the event that follows the spirit of the Red Arrow by taking participants outside the canonical routes of the iconic competition. In particular, the journey of the jewels on wheels and their crews also this year passed through some of the most evocative landscapes of the Amalfi Coast and Cilento, among the cliffs, the lemon groves and the colorful houses with Timed Trials in unique views such as the port Of Maiori And Marina d'Arechi.

The first days

After the technical and sporting checks on Thursday at the Parco di Villa Fiorentinoheadquarters of the Sorrento Foundation and located in the heart of the town, the following day the 30 crews competed in a regularity race of about 210 kilometersaccompanied by clear skies and bright sun which gave them a taste of the most authentic flavor of this land. For the third consecutive year, Alfonso Facchini and Luigia Olivetti on BMW 238 from 1938 they won the Campania competition; second and third step of the podium for two Porsche 356 from 1955the 1500 Speedster by Bonomi-Codini and the 1500 Coupe by Girardi-Mastellini. Lunch in Capaccio based on delicious local dairy products and visit to the excavations of Paestum, a UNESCO heritage archaeological site with the cars positioned to frame the ancient ruins of the Greco-Roman era, offered pleasant moments of relaxation before the restart towards the Sorrento stretch of road with the scenic view of Naples and Vesuvius; The arrival in Sorrento was warm and well attended, where the public enthusiastically welcomed the return of the crews.

The epilogue of Sorrento Roads 2024

On Saturday the cars were exhibited to the public at Villa Fiorentino where one popular jury nominated for the occasion voted for the cars with the best design and style: the Mercedes Benz 300 S Roadster from 1959 by De Sanctis-De Sanctis Morbiducci triumphed in both categories among the historic ones (built before 1980). Among the post 1980s the Lamborghini Gallardo by Ficca-Caruso del 2006 was elected for best design while the most votes for style went to 2008 Ferrari California by Wagner-Wagner. In the afternoon the citizens of Sorrento were able to watch the exciting 1 vs 1 regularity challenge with direct elimination of the City of Sorrento Trophy: the Fiorentini-Ceci couple won the last sporting activity of Sorrento Roads 2024, on a Porsche 911 T Targa from 1972.